Skye Marshall is set for a recurring role in the CW’s DC drama Black Lightning, from Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil and Greg Berlanti.

Based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter, Jennifer, hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.

Marshall will play Mrs. Fowdy, a Garfield High School vice principal.

Marshall’s other TV credits include Major Crimes, Grey’s Anatomy and Shameless. She’s repped by Affirmative Entertainment and Pantheon.