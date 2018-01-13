Debuting the day after MLK Day, Black Lightning starts out with a quote from the Great Man and then pretty much leaves much of the standard superhero story behind, in an argute and rewarding manner.

With The Flash as its lead-in, the Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams and Marvin Jones III-led show based on the DC Comics character created back in the 70s is also not just the CW’s first stand-alone African American superhero series, but the one most connected to reality, as I say in my video review above.

A well worth watching reality of race, systematic and police brutality mixed with a rebirth tale and, to snag the title of that classic Sly Stone tune, a family affair that sees the next generation taking things into their own metahuman hands.

Additionally, with Black Panther looking to explode on the big screen next month and Luke Cage returning for a second season on Netflix likely later this year, Black Lightning’s launch on January 16 comes in an environment that would have seemed almost unimaginable just a few years ago.

Also remarkable, without any spoilers in a densely arched show, is how this midseason series so successfully turns the whole costumed crusader notion and execution upside down in the most heartfelt and harshest manner.

So, click on my video review above for more of my clearly very positive point of view on the Mara Brook Akil and Salim Akil developed series that the Being Mary Jane creators executive produce with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. To be straight up – Black Lightning is lightning in a bottle and not to be missed for a sense of where the CW is going and the state of America 2018, for better and worse.