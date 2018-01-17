The CW continues its streak os strong midseason launches. The network’s newest DC series, Black Lightning, debuted last night to 2.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 (Live+same day). It held 100% of its The Flash lead-in in both 18-49 and 18-34 (0.6).

This was the CW’s highest rated new series premiere in two years, since another DC midseason entry, Legends of Tomorrow. It was +34% ahead of last season’s midseason debut of Riverdale in total viewers and +33% in A18-49 (0.8/3). Black Lightning also was up significantly from the last new series premiere in the post-Flash Tuesday 9 PM slot, No Tomorrow, which drew a 0.5 in 18-49 in fall 2016 with a 1.2 lead-in from The Flash in the fast nationals for a 42% retention.

At 8 PM, The Flash (2.47 million, 0,8), returned from hiatus up +12% from its last original in total viewers and even in 18-49.

Elsewhere, Fox’s lineup ticked up with CBS switching to repeats. Lethal Weapon (1.2, 5 million) rose +0.2 to tie a demo season high while also drawing the largest audience of the season. LA to Vegas (0.9, 2.8 million) and The Mick (0.8, 2.3 million) both inched up a tenth.

At ABC, The Middle (1.4, 6.1 million) ticked up a tenth, while Fresh Off the Boat (1.0, 3.9 million), black-ish (1.0, 3.8 million) and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (0.6, 2.56 million) held steady.

At NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games (2.2, 8.7 million) ticked up a tenth to match its second best delivery, while This Is Us (2.5, 9.8 million) slipped two tenths. Chicago Med (1.5, 7.9 million) was up a tenth in the demo to match a season high while hitting a viewership season high.

NBC swept all half-hours in 18-49 and topped Tuesday in both 18-49 and total viewers.