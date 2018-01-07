The trailer for season three of Billions has dropped and Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis still haven’t found a way to get along.

Showtime announced today at TCA that the new season of the drama will premiere at 10 PM ET on March 25. Along with the announcement, they unveiled a new trailer to whet everyone’s appetite for season three.

Based on the trailer above, it doesn’t fall short of intensity. The new season finds Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) in a world that has shifted on its axis. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) Chuck’s wife and Axe’s performance coach, is all in for both of them, an uneasy and dangerous position for her, and one that ultimately puts her to a decision that could alter the direction of her life irrevocably.

The series also stars Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon and Jeffrey DeMunn. Billions was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin.