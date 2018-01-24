John Malkovich has signed on for a guest-starring arc in Season 3 of Showtime’s hit drama series Billions.

Malkovich will play Russian billionaire Grigor Andolov. The role reunites him with Billions creators/executive producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien, and is a familiar character for Malkovich who played Russian mobster Teddy KGB in feature Rounders, written by the Billions duo.

“John appeared in our first two films, Rounders and Knockaround Guys, and we have a long creative history together. We are ecstatic to be reunited with the man who played Teddy KGB once again,” said Koppelman and Levien.

Season three of Billions finds Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) in a world that has shifted on its axis. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies. Cast also includes Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Malkovich is an Emmy-winning and two-time Oscar nominated actor, director, producer and fashion designer. He received Oscar nominations for his roles in Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire. In 1985, he appeared in the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, which earned him an Emmy when it was made into a television film. His other features include Empire of the Sun, Con Air, Of Mice and Men, Ripley’s Game, Shadow of the Vampire, Burn After Reading, Red, Red 2 and Dangerous Liaisons. His producing credits include films such as Ghost World, Juno and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Season 3 of Billions premieres Sunday, March 25 at 10 PM on Showtime.

You can watch a new teaser trailer below.