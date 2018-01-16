The live telecast of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards has been slotted for Sunday, May 20 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on NBC.

This will mark the first telecast of the popular music awards show on NBC after the network acquired rights to the show in a new multi-year deal signed in November. The show became available after its contract with ABC expired after the 2017 broadcast in May.

Billboard Music Awards finalists are based on key interactions with music fans, as well as album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The finalists and award winners are determined using data reflecting a 12-month tracking period. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums.

The Billboard Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.