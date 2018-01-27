UPDATE, with video Colin Kaepernick, LaVar Ball, Barack Obama, Whoopi Goldberg, Don Lemon and April Ryan all have something in common, noted Bill Maher tonight.

Actually, a couple things.

“If Donald Trump keeps insisting that he’s the least racist person anyone ever met,” said the host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher tonight, “he has to explain why the single most consistent thing in his whole life is he loves to pick fights with black people.”

“Of all his myriad insanities,” Maher said during the episode’s New Rules commentary segment, “if I had to pick one line for his tombstone it would be Here Lies Donald Trump – Picked Fights With Black People.”

Maher then listed recited his list: Colin Kaepernick, LaVar Ball, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, the war widow from the failed raid in Niger, the war widow’s congresswoman, the Central Park Five, Steph Curry, the UCLA basketball players arrested in China, Whoopi Goldberg, April Ryan, the cast of Hamilton, the NFL, the city of Atlanta, Chicago, Nigeria, Haiti “and the entire continent of Africa.”

“I could continue this list,” Maher said, “but we’d be here until the end of February, which is Black History Month, or as Trump likes to say, All Months Matter.”

Noting Trump’s reported habit of hate-watching CNN, Don Lemon in particular, Maher asked, “Huh, of all CNN anchors, what could it possibly be about Don Lemon that incenses him the most?”

Eventually Maher launched into the segment’s comic payoff: Trump will soon run out of black people to feud with, and so should consider switching his antipathy to the Irish. “Saoirse Ronan?,” said Maher, using his Trump voice. “I like actresses with normal names, like Stormy.”

Watch the segment above, and here the a tweet Maher posted: