Bill Maher, with the help of an apparently sleeping Bob Saget, decided to have a little fun mocking the now-infamous photo of Al Franken groping a woman on a plane.
The host of HBO’s Real Time tweeted the staged pic overnight, indicating that it took place during a New Year’s Eve trip to Hawaii. “These New Years Hawaii trips are getting weird – Saget, forgive me!” Maher wrote.
The original Franken photo, posted by radio host Leanne Tweeden late last year, showed Franken groping her while they were on a plane during a USO tour in the Middle East in 2006. Franken apologized to Tweeden, who also claimed in a radio interview that Franken had kissed her without her consent.
Pressure began building for then-Senator Franken to resign as more women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. He announced his resignation on December 7 before leaving the Senate officially earlier this week.
