Bill Maher, with the help of an apparently sleeping Bob Saget, decided to have a little fun mocking the now-infamous photo of Al Franken groping a woman on a plane.

The host of HBO’s Real Time tweeted the staged pic overnight, indicating that it took place during a New Year’s Eve trip to Hawaii. “These New Years Hawaii trips are getting weird – Saget, forgive me!” Maher wrote.

These New Years Hawaii trips are getting weird – Saget, forgive me! pic.twitter.com/UgehBTmIUv — Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 4, 2018

The original Franken photo, posted by radio host Leanne Tweeden late last year, showed Franken groping her while they were on a plane during a USO tour in the Middle East in 2006. Franken apologized to Tweeden, who also claimed in a radio interview that Franken had kissed her without her consent.

Pressure began building for then-Senator Franken to resign as more women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. He announced his resignation on December 7 before leaving the Senate officially earlier this week.

Not surprisingly, Maher’s tweet sparked a quick reaction on social media:

Dear @billmaher & @bobsaget: I have been a big fan of yours my entire life. This post is tone deaf, clueless, and insulting to women who don’t find this kind of behavior funny. I’m happy you found two women on the plane to laugh at you because they’re the only ones. pic.twitter.com/h2uRTMzKRN — Tamara Holder (@tamaraholder) January 4, 2018

i dont see any thing funny about this , but the 2 woman think so & bill ,🤔nothing funny about it. pic.twitter.com/8OOiWFGacn — john madden (@Jmadden98John) January 5, 2018

Not funny to mock sexual assault @billmaher — Really Popular Girl (@KlassicKristyn) January 4, 2018