HBO’s Big Little Lies has been snagging consistent wins on the awards circuit, and also is making big gains among viewers.

A Parrot Analytics study analyzed consumer demand for shows that won awards at the 75th Golden Globes over the two weeks around the January 7 ceremony: Master of None, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fargo, Big Little Lies, This is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale.

The results showed Big Little Lies with the biggest percentage in average demand increase following its Golden Globe wins, up 180% from the week before to the week after the ceremony (see graphic below). Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, followed by Netflix’s Master of None, NBC’s This Is Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale FX’s and Fargo, which received the smallest bump with less than 40%.

Big Little Lies led all programs with four Golden Globe wins, including Best TV Limited Series/Made for TV Movie and acting nods for Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard. It continued its surge last night at the SAG Awards with wins for Kidman and Skarsgard.

The research firm found that all the winners had a large demand increase on the day after the ceremony, before demand subsided over the next few days to a new, higher baseline.

Parrot Analytics also included FX’s The Americans in the graphic for comparative purposes. The show was not nominated in the Golden Globes nor was it active over the time considered, and in contrast to the winners its demand was stable and unchanging over the two weeks.

The research firm captures consumer demand via video streaming, social media activity, photo sharing, blogging, comments on fan and critic rating platforms and downloading and streaming via peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing sites, through use of their TV popularity metric Demand Expressions.

“By collecting over 1 billion data points each day from all countries in the world, the audience demand that is represented in Parrot Analytics’ global measurement standard (Demand Expressions) reflects the desire, engagement and consumption of TV content, weighted by importance,” according to the firm.