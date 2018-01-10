EXCLUSIVE: BET’s Mancave, the female-free late-night show from executive producer Steve Harvey, has found its dudes.

Joining the 12-episode BET series’ previously announced host — journalist, series creator and EP Jeff Johnson — will be R&B singer Tank, comic Gerald “Slink” Johnson and record producer Marcos “Kosine” Palacios of Da Internz. It premieres at 1o:30 PM Thursday, January 18.

Each episode will feature a new celebrity guest who will join the guys as they offer an unfiltered look at what men really talk about within their inner circle of male friends. Covering such topics as entertainment, sex and relationships, politics, current events, sports and much more, it’s a no-holds-barred conversation with a fresh take on black men’s views of what’s happening in today’s culture.

Every episode also will feature irreverent segments including field packages driven by the men or by one of the show’s correspondents on assignment. Expect anything from man-on-the-street interviews to physical and mental challenges.

BET’s Mancave is produced by Truly Original and East 112th Street Productions/Steve Harvey Productions. Truly Original’s Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Bryan Hale and host Johnson executive produce. Gerald Washington also serves as executive producer alongside Harvey for East 112th Street Productions. Steve Barry and Joe Braswell are the showrunners.