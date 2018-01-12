Bert Marcus Productions has partnered with Abramorama for the North American distribution rights to documentary, What We Started, which delves into the world of electronic dance music, providing backdoor access to a widely misunderstood industry. Written and directed by Bert Marcus and Cyrus Saidi, the pic features appearances from such artists as Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Moby, David Guetta, Afrojack, Usher, and Ed Sheeran. Abramorama will premiere What We Started March 22 during ULTRA electronic music festival, and will roll out the film theatrically on March 23 followed by a premium TVOD offering and a global SVOD release later this year. The doc is produced by Cassandra Hamar, Bert Marcus and Cyrus Saidi, while Pete Tong served as exec producer.

Kino Lorber has acquired distribution North American rights to Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami, a documentary on pop culture icon Grace Jones that premiered at last year’s Toronto film fest. Sophie Fiennes directed the doc, which features photographer and Jones’ frequent creative collaborator Jean-Paul Goude, as well as Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie. The company plans a theatrical release in early April, with a VOD and home media release set for fall. Katie Holly of Dublin-based Blinder Films produced the pic, alongside Fiennes, Shani Hinton and Beverly Jones.. Executive producers include James Wilson, Francesca Von Hapsburg, and Émilie Blézat. The deal was negotiated by Kino’s CEO Richard Lorber with Eve Schoukroun and Sofia Neves at WestEnd Films.