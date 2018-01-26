“The women are really smart, very strong,” said actress Sasha Alexander, joined by co-star Bellamy Young and the director Dan Mirvish at Deadline’s Sundance Studio, to speak on their latest film Bernard And Huey, which centers on two old friends and the women who complicate their lives.

“It becomes a movie about the maturity of these two men in their own individual ways but the women are like the pillars that really guide them there and how they get there is what makes makes it all a unique story,” Alexander added.

The Jules Feiffer-written indie comedy is based on characters that Feiffer first introduced in 1957 in his eponymous cartoon strip in The Village Voice, and later in cartoons for Playboy Magazine in the 1980s.

Speaking on the timeliness of role of women in the film, which originally was set in the 60s and 80s, Young found it “informative to revisit that point of view.”

“I think that’s what gave us all a little bit of a jolt but it makes you appreciate where we are and the way Dan was able to make it relevant them between the casting and the filmmaking and really just the underlying subversive equality is really right on time.”

Jim Rash and David Koechner star as the title leads, along with Alexander, Young, Eka Darville, Richard Kind, Jake O’Connor, Lauren Miller Rogen, Nancy Travis, and Mae Whitman.

Check out the rest of the interview above to hear Mirvish’s backstory on procuring Feiffer’s original script.

