The Berlin Film Festival has unveiled the shortlist for its GWFF Best First Feature Award including projects from China, Japan, Iran and Chile as well as the U.S.

The festival, which first launched the award for the next generation of filmmakers in 2006, is offering €50,000 (US$62,000) to the winners, to be split between the director and the producer as well as a high-quality viewfinder. The award is launched in association with Gesellschaft zur Wahrnehmung von Film- und Fernsehrechten (GWFF), a society dedicated to safeguarding film and television rights

The winners of the award, which are split across its Competition, Panorama, Forum, Generation and Perspektive Deutsches Kino sections, will be announced at the official Award Ceremony in the Berlinale Palast on February 24. A three-person jury, which will decide the winner, consists of A Ciambra director Jonas Carpignano from Italy, Medal of Honour director Călin Peter Netzer from Romania and Noa Regev, executive director of the Jerusalem Cinematheque.

GWFF Best First Feature Award Shortlist:

Competition

Las herederas (The Heiresses)

Paraguay / Germany / Uruguay / Norway / Brazil / France

By Marcelo Martinessi

With Ana Brun, Margarita Irún, Ana Ivanova

Touch Me Not

Romania / Germany / Czech Republic / Bulgaria / France

By Adina Pintilie

With Laura Benson, Tómas Lemarquis, Christian Bayerlein, Grit Uhlemann, Hanna Hofmann, Seani Love, Irmena Chichikova

Panorama

Marilyn

Argentina / Chile

By Martín Rodríguez Redondo

With Walter Rodríguez, Catalina Saavedra, Germán de Silva, Ignacio Giménez, Rodolfo García Werner

La omisión (The Omission)

Argentina / Netherlands / Switzerland

By Sebastián Schjaer

With Sofía Brito, Lisandro Rodriguez, Malena Hernández Díaz, Victoria Raposo, Pablo Sigal

Rou quing shi (Girls Always Happy)

People’s Republic of China

By Yang Mingming

With Nai An, Yang Mingming, Zhang Xianmin, Li Qinqin, Huang Wei, Yuan Li

Xiao Mei

Taiwan

By Maren Hwang

With Chen Yi-Wen, Liu Kuan-Ting, Na Dow, Wu Chien-Ho, Yin Shin, Laurence Chiu, Chang Shao-Huai, Samantha Ko, Wu Kang-Jen, Jao Cincin

Forum

La cama (The Bed)

Argentina / Germany / Netherlands / Brazil

By Mónica Lairana

With Sandra Sandrini, Alejo Mango

Drvo (The Tree)

Portugal

By André Gil Mata

With Petar Fradelić, Filip Živanović, Sanja Vrzić

An Elephant Sitting Still

People’s Republic of China

By Hu Bo

With Zhang Yu, Peng Yuchang, Wang Yuwen, Liu Congxi

Kaotični život Nade Kadić (The Chaotic Life of Nada Kadić)

Mexico / Bosnia and Herzegovina

By Marta Hernaiz

With Aida Hadžibegović, Hava Đombić

Notes on an Appearance

USA

By Ricky D’Ambrose

With Keith Poulson, Tallie Medel, Bingham Bryant, Madeleine James

Generation

Blue Wind Blows

Japan

By Tetsuya Tomina

With Hizuki Tanaka, Tsubaki Tanaka, Yayako Uchida, Masato Hagiwara

El día que resistía (The Endless Day)

Argentina / France

By Alessia Chiesa

With Lara Rógora, Mateo Baldasso, Mila Marchisio

Dressage

Iran

By Pooya Badkoobeh

With Negar Moghaddam, Yasna Mirtahmasb, Baset Rezaei, Shabnam Moghaddami

Güvercin (The Pigeon)

Turkey

By Banu Sıvacı

With Kemal Burak Alper, Ruhi Sarı, Michal Elia Kamal, Demet Genç

Para Aduma (Red Cow)

Israel

By Tsivia Barkai Jacov

With Avigayil Koevary, Gal Toren, Moran Rosenblatt, Dana Sorin

Perspektive Deutsches Kino

Luz

Germany

By Tilman Singer

With Luana Velis, Jan Bluthardt, Julia Riedler, Nadja Stübiger, Johannes Benecke

Whatever Happens Next

Germany / Poland

By Julian Pörksen

With Sebastian Rudolph, Lilith Stangenberg, Peter René Lüdicke, Christine Hoppe, Eike Weinreich