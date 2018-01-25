The Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama sidebar is now complete, bursting with 47 titles from 40 countries, and mixing documentary and features. Among the new additions today is Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie which just premiered at Sundance. Other selections announced include the Pedro Almodovar-produced Franco regime doc The Silence Of Others and Lemonade, produced by Romania’s Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks And 2 Days).

Also on deck are new works from Korea’s Kim Ki-duk, Human, Space, Time And Human; and Ursula Meier’s Shock Waves – Diary Of My Mind.

Wolfgang Fischer’s Styx will open Panorama Special on February 16. The nearly dialogue-free film film tells the story of a female doctor on a sailing holiday gone unexpectedly sour somewhere between Europe and Africa. The main program will open on the evening before with the previously announced River’s Edge from Isao Yukisada.

Below is the full list of Panorama titles (for those unveiled in December, click here). Berlin runs February 15-25:

PANORAMA 2018

Al Gami’ya (What Comes Around), dir: Reem Saleh

Lebanon/Egypt/Greece/Qatar/Slovenia

Documentary

World premiere

Až Přijde Válka (When The War Comes), dir: Jan Gebert

Czech Republic/Croatia

Documentary

World premiere

La Enfermedad Del Domingo (Sunday’s Illness), dir: Ramón Salazar

Spain

World premiere

Familienleben (Family Life), dir: By Rosa Hannah Ziegler

Germany

Documentary

World premiere

Game Girls, dir: Alina Skrzeszewska

France / Germany

Documentary

World premiere

Garbage, dir: Q

India

World premiere

Generation Wealth, dir: Lauren Greenfield

U.S.

Documentary

International premiere

Genezis (Genesis), dir: Árpád Bogdán

Hungary

World premiere

Hojoom (Invasion), dir: Shahram Mokri

Iran

International premiere

Horizonti (Horizon), dir: Tinatin Kajrishvili

Georgia/Sweden

World premiere

Hotel Jugoslavija, dir: Nicolas Wagnières

Switzerland

Documentary

European premiere

Inkan, Gongkan, Sikan Grigo Inkan (Human, Space, Time And Human), dir: Kim Ki-duk

Korea

World premiere

Je vois rouge (I See Red People), dir: Bojina Panayotova

France / Bulgaria

Documentary

World premiere

Jibril, dir: Henrika Kull

Germany

World premiere

Kinshasa Makambo, dir: Dieudo Hamadi

Congo/France/Switzerland/Germany/Qatar/Norway

Documentary

World premiere

Koly Padayut Dereva (When The Trees Fall), dir: By Marysia Nikitiuk

Ukraine/Poland/Macedonia

World premiere

Land, dir: Babak Jalali

Italy/France/Netherlands/Mexico

World premiere

Lemonade, dir: Ioana Uricaru

Romania/Germany/Canada/Sweden

World premiere

Marilyn, dir: Martín Rodríguez Redondo

Argentina/Chile

World premiere

MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A., dir: Steve Loveridge

U.S./UK/Sri Lanka

Documentary

International premiere

Mes Provinciales (A Paris Education), dir: Jean Paul Civeyrac

France

World premiere

O processo (The Trial), dir: Maria Ramos

Brazil/Germany/Netherlands

Documentary

World premiere

Ondes De Choc – Journal De Ma Tête (Shock Waves – Diary Of My Mind), dir: Ursula Meier

Switzerland

International premiere

Ondes De Choc – Prénom: Mathieu (Shock Waves – First Name: Mathieu), dir: Lionel Baier

Switzerland

International premiere

Partisan, dirs: Lutz Pehnert, Matthias Ehlert, Adama Ulrich

Germany

Documentary

World premiere

Rou qing shi (Girls Always Happy), dir: Yang Mingming

China

World premiere

Shakedown, dir: Leilah Weinraub

U.S.

Documentary

World premiere

Shut Up And Play the Piano, dir: Philipp Jedicke

Germany/France/UK

Documentary

World premiere

La Terra Dell’Abbastanza (Boys Cry), dirs: Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo

Italy

World premiere

The Silence of Others, dirs: Almudena Carracedo, Robert Bahar

U.S./Spain

Documentary

World premiere

The Silk And The Flame, dir: Jordan Schiele

U.S.

Documentary

World premiere

Styx, dir: Wolfgang Fischer

Germany/Austria

World premiere

Tinta bruta (Hard Paint), dirs: Marcio Reolon, Filipe Matzembacher

Brazil

World premiere

Trinta Lumes (Thirty Souls), dir: Diana Toucedo

Spain

World premiere

Xiao Mei, dir: Maren Hwang

Taiwan

World premiere

Yardie, dir: Idris Elba

UK

European premiere