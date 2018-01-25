The Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama sidebar is now complete, bursting with 47 titles from 40 countries, and mixing documentary and features. Among the new additions today is Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie which just premiered at Sundance. Other selections announced include the Pedro Almodovar-produced Franco regime doc The Silence Of Others and Lemonade, produced by Romania’s Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks And 2 Days).
Also on deck are new works from Korea’s Kim Ki-duk, Human, Space, Time And Human; and Ursula Meier’s Shock Waves – Diary Of My Mind.
Wolfgang Fischer’s Styx will open Panorama Special on February 16. The nearly dialogue-free film film tells the story of a female doctor on a sailing holiday gone unexpectedly sour somewhere between Europe and Africa. The main program will open on the evening before with the previously announced River’s Edge from Isao Yukisada.
Below is the full list of Panorama titles (for those unveiled in December, click here). Berlin runs February 15-25:
PANORAMA 2018
Al Gami’ya (What Comes Around), dir: Reem Saleh
Lebanon/Egypt/Greece/Qatar/Slovenia
Documentary
World premiere
Až Přijde Válka (When The War Comes), dir: Jan Gebert
Czech Republic/Croatia
Documentary
World premiere
La Enfermedad Del Domingo (Sunday’s Illness), dir: Ramón Salazar
Spain
World premiere
Familienleben (Family Life), dir: By Rosa Hannah Ziegler
Germany
Documentary
World premiere
Game Girls, dir: Alina Skrzeszewska
France / Germany
Documentary
World premiere
Garbage, dir: Q
India
World premiere
Generation Wealth, dir: Lauren Greenfield
U.S.
Documentary
International premiere
Genezis (Genesis), dir: Árpád Bogdán
Hungary
World premiere
Hojoom (Invasion), dir: Shahram Mokri
Iran
International premiere
Horizonti (Horizon), dir: Tinatin Kajrishvili
Georgia/Sweden
World premiere
Hotel Jugoslavija, dir: Nicolas Wagnières
Switzerland
Documentary
European premiere
Inkan, Gongkan, Sikan Grigo Inkan (Human, Space, Time And Human), dir: Kim Ki-duk
Korea
World premiere
Je vois rouge (I See Red People), dir: Bojina Panayotova
France / Bulgaria
Documentary
World premiere
Jibril, dir: Henrika Kull
Germany
World premiere
Kinshasa Makambo, dir: Dieudo Hamadi
Congo/France/Switzerland/Germany/Qatar/Norway
Documentary
World premiere
Koly Padayut Dereva (When The Trees Fall), dir: By Marysia Nikitiuk
Ukraine/Poland/Macedonia
World premiere
Land, dir: Babak Jalali
Italy/France/Netherlands/Mexico
World premiere
Lemonade, dir: Ioana Uricaru
Romania/Germany/Canada/Sweden
World premiere
Marilyn, dir: Martín Rodríguez Redondo
Argentina/Chile
World premiere
MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A., dir: Steve Loveridge
U.S./UK/Sri Lanka
Documentary
International premiere
Mes Provinciales (A Paris Education), dir: Jean Paul Civeyrac
France
World premiere
O processo (The Trial), dir: Maria Ramos
Brazil/Germany/Netherlands
Documentary
World premiere
Ondes De Choc – Journal De Ma Tête (Shock Waves – Diary Of My Mind), dir: Ursula Meier
Switzerland
International premiere
Ondes De Choc – Prénom: Mathieu (Shock Waves – First Name: Mathieu), dir: Lionel Baier
Switzerland
International premiere
Partisan, dirs: Lutz Pehnert, Matthias Ehlert, Adama Ulrich
Germany
Documentary
World premiere
Rou qing shi (Girls Always Happy), dir: Yang Mingming
China
World premiere
Shakedown, dir: Leilah Weinraub
U.S.
Documentary
World premiere
Shut Up And Play the Piano, dir: Philipp Jedicke
Germany/France/UK
Documentary
World premiere
La Terra Dell’Abbastanza (Boys Cry), dirs: Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo
Italy
World premiere
The Silence of Others, dirs: Almudena Carracedo, Robert Bahar
U.S./Spain
Documentary
World premiere
The Silk And The Flame, dir: Jordan Schiele
U.S.
Documentary
World premiere
Styx, dir: Wolfgang Fischer
Germany/Austria
World premiere
Tinta bruta (Hard Paint), dirs: Marcio Reolon, Filipe Matzembacher
Brazil
World premiere
Trinta Lumes (Thirty Souls), dir: Diana Toucedo
Spain
World premiere
Xiao Mei, dir: Maren Hwang
Taiwan
World premiere
Yardie, dir: Idris Elba
UK
European premiere