With the Berlin Film Festival kicking off one month from today, organizers are firming up the Competition and Special sections, adding another 13 titles. Among them are David and Nathan Zellner’s Sundance entry Damsel with Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska. The comedy/western will make its international premiere in competition. Also in competition, German filmmaker Christian Petzold returns to the Berlinale after his triumphant Barbara in 2012; this year he has Transit world premiering.

Out of competition, the fest has added Lance Daly’s Black 47 with Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville, Stephen Rea, Freddie Fox, Barry Keoghan and Jim Broadbent. And making its European debut in a Berlinale Special Gala slot is Monster Hunt 2, the sequel to China’s 2015 monster hit and directed again by Raman Hui.

Berlin runs February 15-25 with further films to be added to the lineup soon. Here’s the list of today’s additions:

COMPETITION

3 Days In Quiberon

Germany/Austria/France

By Emily Atef

World premiere

Black 47

Ireland/Luxembourg

By Lance Daly

World premiere – Out of competition

Damsel

U.S.

By David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

International premiere

Eldorado – Documentary

Switzerland/Germany

By Markus Imhoof

World premiere – Out of competition

The Heiresses

Paraguay/Germany/Uruguay/Norway/Brazil/France

By Marcelo Martinessi

World premiere – First Feature

Pig

Iran

By Mani Haghighi

World premiere

The Prayer

France

By Cédric Kahn

World premiere

The Real Estate

Sweden/UK

By Måns Månsson, Axel Petersén

World premiere

Touch Me Not

Romania/Germany/Czech Republic/Bulgaria/France

By Adina Pintilie

World premiere – First Feature

Transit

Germany/France

By Christian Petzold

World premiere

Berlinale Special Gala/Friedrichstadt-Palast

Monster Hunt 2

People’s Republic of China/Hong Kong

By Raman Hui

European premiere

Berlinale Special/Haus der Berliner Festspiele

Gurrumul – Documentary

Australia

By Paul Williams

International premiere – Debut film

In Cooperation with NATIVe

Viaje A Los Pueblos Fumigados – Documentary

Argentina

By Fernando Solanas

World premiere