With the Berlin Film Festival kicking off one month from today, organizers are firming up the Competition and Special sections, adding another 13 titles. Among them are David and Nathan Zellner’s Sundance entry Damsel with Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska. The comedy/western will make its international premiere in competition. Also in competition, German filmmaker Christian Petzold returns to the Berlinale after his triumphant Barbara in 2012; this year he has Transit world premiering.
Out of competition, the fest has added Lance Daly’s Black 47 with Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville, Stephen Rea, Freddie Fox, Barry Keoghan and Jim Broadbent. And making its European debut in a Berlinale Special Gala slot is Monster Hunt 2, the sequel to China’s 2015 monster hit and directed again by Raman Hui.
Berlin runs February 15-25 with further films to be added to the lineup soon. Here’s the list of today’s additions:
COMPETITION
3 Days In Quiberon
Germany/Austria/France
By Emily Atef
World premiere
Black 47
Ireland/Luxembourg
By Lance Daly
World premiere – Out of competition
Damsel
U.S.
By David Zellner, Nathan Zellner
International premiere
Eldorado – Documentary
Switzerland/Germany
By Markus Imhoof
World premiere – Out of competition
The Heiresses
Paraguay/Germany/Uruguay/Norway/Brazil/France
By Marcelo Martinessi
World premiere – First Feature
Pig
Iran
By Mani Haghighi
World premiere
The Prayer
France
By Cédric Kahn
World premiere
The Real Estate
Sweden/UK
By Måns Månsson, Axel Petersén
World premiere
Touch Me Not
Romania/Germany/Czech Republic/Bulgaria/France
By Adina Pintilie
World premiere – First Feature
Transit
Germany/France
By Christian Petzold
World premiere
Berlinale Special Gala/Friedrichstadt-Palast
Monster Hunt 2
People’s Republic of China/Hong Kong
By Raman Hui
European premiere
Berlinale Special/Haus der Berliner Festspiele
Gurrumul – Documentary
Australia
By Paul Williams
International premiere – Debut film
In Cooperation with NATIVe
Viaje A Los Pueblos Fumigados – Documentary
Argentina
By Fernando Solanas
World premiere