The musical team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul won a Grammy tonight for Dear Evan Hansen, which adds the “G” to a foreseeable EGOT in their future.

Pasek and Paul won tonight for Best Musical Theater Album for Dear Evan Hansen — which also won for Best Original Score and Best Musical Theater Album at last year’s Tony Awards. With their Grammy and Tony wins, along with their La La Land Oscar win (and another potential win for their song “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman), the pair just need an Emmy to round out an EGOT. La La Land also won two Grammys tonight for Justin Hurwitz and marks the second Grammy win for Lionsgate. The studio won Best Song Written for Visual Media for The Hunger Games’ song “Safe & Sound” in 2013.

If Pasek and Paul would win an Emmy within the next six years, it would make them the youngest to receive an EGOT. Another songwriter/composer, Robert Lopez became the youngest EGOT recipient at 38. He, along with his wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez won an Oscar for co-writing “Let It Go” for Frozen. They previously won Grammy and Tony Awards for The Book of Mormon and he won a Daytime Emmy for the kids series The Wonder Pets.

The duo could very well win an Emmy for the TV adaptation of their Tony-nominated musical A Christmas Story which aired on Fox at the end of last year. Pasek and Paul wrote a new song “Count on Christmas” specifically for the live musical event. The musical starred Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ken Jeong, David Alan Grier, Ana Gasteyer and newcomer Andy Walken as Ralphie.