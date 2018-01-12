The first trailer to the Jon Hamm thriller Beirut is out, the initial stage of the campaign for the Bleecker Street film set for an April 13 theatrical release.

In the film, a US diplomat (Hamm) flees Lebanon in 1972 after a tragic incident at his home. Ten years later, he is called back to war-torn Beirut by a CIA operative (Rosamund Pike) to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind. The film also stars Dean Norris, Larry Pine and Shea Whigham.

Beirut is directed by Brad Anderson and written by Tony Gilroy, who wrote The Bourne Trilogy.

Watch the trailer:

