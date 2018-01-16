is expanding its unscripted slate, ordering docuseries Bear Grylls: Face the Wild for premiere March 21, and Fly Guys, a 10-episode action series featuring some of Europe’s top acrobats and stunt performers, for debut on February 2.

Bear Grylls: Face the Wild hails from Electus and renowned survival expert, adventurer and former soldier Bear Grylls. The series features 10 of Grylls’ fans who have been invited to accompany him an an adventure to face the wild. Participants will share their stories as Bear pushes them out of their comfort zones and teaches them how the wild can be not only eye-opening, but also ultimately empowering. Fans will be able to follow the Bear Grylls: Face the Wild show page on Facebook Watch and view episodes on mobile, desktop and Facebook’s TV apps.

Bear Grylls: Face the Wild is produced by Bear Grylls Ventures (BGV) and Electus. Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman serve as executive producers for Bear Grylls Ventures, with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Rob Buchta and Justin Dudek executive producing for Electus.

Facebook Watch

The Fly Guys is comprised of ten episodes, each 12-15 minutes in length, which will follow an all-star crew of Europe’s most talented acrobats and professional stunt performers. Each episode explores what it takes to safely and successfully pull off a world-class stunt.

On Facebook Watch, fans can share episodes, connect with fellow viewers and follow the Fly Guys show page to add new episodes to the Watchlist, viewable on mobile, desktop and Facebook’s TV apps.

Fly Guys is produced for Facebook’s Watch by Jukin Media. For Jukin, Jonathan Skogmo and Josh Entman, serve as executive producers.