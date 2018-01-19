BBC Worldwide content chief Helen Jackson, who lead the company’s aggressive production acquisition drive, is to leave the business as it merges with BBC Studios.

Jackson, who was responsible for acquiring stakes in British production companies including Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s Expectation Entertainment and War and Peace producer Lookout Point, is to leave the company after 31 years. She will remain with the recently rebranded BBC Studios business through 2018 working with its production partners.

BBC Studios Chief Executive Tim Davie said: “Helen’s contribution to the BBC is hard to overstate. She has had both the vision and the relationships to attract numerous producers to BBC Worldwide over many years and is rightly held in the highest regard both inside and outside the organisation.”

Jackson’s departure comes as it unveils the final tranche of appointments to the company’s new executive committee, completing the organisation’s senior line-up.

Elsewhere, it has appointed four genre Managing Directors; Hannah Wyatt runs factual entertainment and events, Lisa Opie runs factual, Nick Betts oversees scripted programming and Suzy Lamb will be responsible for entertainment and music.

Internationally, Ann Sarnoff has been named President of the Americas, Marcus Arthur has been appointed President of the UK, Ireland and Australia, while distribution chief Paul Dempsey becomes President of Global Markets.

“Now that [Chief Operating Officer] Mark Linsey and I have our full Executive Committee in place, we are looking forward to getting on with growing BBC Studios as a world-class home for British creativity,” added Davie.

The BBC revealed in November that it was merging BBC Studios and BBC Worldwide into a $1.9BN business, bringing the British broadcaster into line with the likes of ITV, Endemol Shine Group and FremantleMedia.