The BBC has lined up the full judging line-up for its forthcoming food format Britain’s Best Cook starring former Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry and Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman.

Dan Doherty, who is current chef director at hot London restaurant Duck and Waffle, is joining the show alongside former market trader Chris Bavin, who run The Naked Grocer and has appeared on shows such as Eat Well For Less and The Truth About Meat.

Over the eight episodes, 10 contestants will need to demonstrate skill under pressure and individual flair, as they’re asked to serve the most perfect version of dishes that define modern British home cooking as well as create their special take on well-loved classics.

Produced by Keo Films, Britain’s Best Cook is due to air later this year on BBC One. It was commissioned by BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore and Head of Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment Commissioning David Brindley and is exec produced by Andrew Palmer, Matt Cole, Claire Nosworthy, Clare Paterson.

Mary Berry said: “It’s an absolute joy to be judging truly passionate home cooks with Dan and Chris. Like our contestants, we each have different backgrounds and ways of looking at food. I have to admit the boys have already taught me a thing or two.”

Moore added: “A delectable trio of cooking talent has been chosen to sit at the top table to judge Britain’s Best Cook. Head judge Mary will be joined by two new men in the kitchen to put our cooks to the test: Dan’s skills and creative flair combined with Chris’ knowledge of family food are set to spice things up on BBC One. And with Claudia presenting, keeping them all in check, the competition looks to be an unmissable treat for everyone.”