EXCLUSIVE: 7th Heaven alum Barry Watson has come aboard opposite Ashley Judd in Sony’s faith-based film, A Dog’s Way’s Home, which Charles Martin Smith will direct.

Based on the best selling book by W. Bruce Cameron, who also wrote the screenplay with Cathryn Michon, the story follows Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human, Lucas, an aspiring med student and VA hospital volunteer. Bella touches the lives of many during her unwavering quest; from an orphaned mountain lion cub to a homeless veteran down on his luck, Bella brings joy and comfort to everyone she meets with her unique spirit and faith.

Edward James Olmos, Wes Studi, Alexandra Shipp, and Jonah Hauer-King co-star.

Gavin Polone and Lauren Abrahams are producing the pic, while Maia Eyre is overseeing for the studio.

Watson, who most recently toplined the Up TV drama series, Date My Dad, is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Innovative Artists.