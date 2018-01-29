October Films, the U.S./UK production company behind History’s drama Barbarians Rising, is eyeing a number of acquisitions and start-ups after bolstering its senior teams in the U.S. and UK. This comes after it was one of the backers of Talos Films, the New York-based firm set up by former History and MTV exec Julian Hobbs and Elli Hakami.

October Films has appointed former Atlantic Productions and Zig Zag exec Nathan Peachey as Group Finance Director to help this drive. He will be tasked with driving October’s growth through a range of opportunities for further expansion. During his time at factual producer Atlantic, he helped boost the company’s IMAX films expansion and VR content and during his stint at entertainment indie Zig Zag, he helped the I Wanna Marry Harry producer expand in the U.S.

October Films’ Managing Director Adam Bullmore said: “October has enjoyed significant growth as a truly independent company, expanding our productions and client base in the UK, Europe and North America over the last three years and creating an innovative and successful partnership with Talos Films. We now have an opportunity to take the company to its next stage and I’m delighted that Nathan is joining us and will bring his expertise to helping us deliver our plans.”

Elsewhere, it has promoted Louis Mole and Matt Dewar. Mole has been named Head of Development US and Matt Dewar promoted to Head of Development UK. They will be tasked with driving the company’s development slate for existing UK and U.S. networks as well as new clients and online platforms. Both will report to Creative Director Matt Robins, who said: “Matt and Louis’ achievements reflect October’s commitment to building a working environment where young, talented people can learn, develop and flourish. I’m enormously proud of the different ways Matt and Louis have expressed their creativity and ambition, and know they’ll continue to develop and produce outstanding content as October expands.”