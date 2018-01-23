The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has shaken up its boards in New York and Los Angeles with a raft of new appointments.

IFC Films and Sundance Selects exec Arianna Bocco has been named Chair of the Board of BAFTA New York. Bocco, who is Executive Vice President, Acquisitions and Production at the AMC Networks labels, replaces Luke Parker Bowles, President of Production at Outlander co-producer Story Mining & Supply Co., who is stepping down to Vice Chair for one year.

She will be joined on the board by Maria Ishak, Vice President, North America Sales at All3media International, and Melinda Matlin, Rights Administrator at NBC Universal.

In Los Angeles, Kathryn Busby has been elected Deputy Chair of the Board, succeeding Affirmative Entertainment and Productions’ Peter Morris, who has reached his term limit as a Board member. Busby, who first joined the Board in 2017, is Senior Vice President of Development, Sony Pictures TV Networks. She is joined by entertainment journalist Sandro Monetti and Roy Taylor, Corporate Vice President, Head of Media and Entertainment, AMD Studios.

Bocco said: “It is a privilege and honor to serve as Chair of the BAFTA New York Board and I am extremely excited to further the mission of BAFTA – both in New York and internationally.”

Busby said: “I am honored to be joining the team in Los Angeles as Deputy Chair. I look forward to continuing the incredible work BAFTA Los Angeles does in recognizing excellence in the arts, community outreach, and across-the-pond collaborations with BAFTA in the UK, and bringing further support to the continued growth of our television sector.”

Kieran Breen, Chair of BAFTA Los Angeles, added: “With so many of BAFTA’s members based in the US, our presence in New York and Los Angeles is a critical part of our global mission. We are pleased to be welcoming Kathryn, Roy and Sandro to the Board in Los Angeles, and we look forward to working with our fellow members around the world to deliver another strong year of important initiatives.”

BAFTA New York’s Board of Directors:

Arianna Bocco (Chair)

Luke Parker Bowles (Vice Chair)

Lyn Familant (Secretary)

Barry Dale Johnson

Celine Rattray

Dee Poku

Doug Schwalbe

Linda Kahn

Lisa Honig

Maria Ishak

Melinda Matlin

BAFTA Los Angeles’ Board of Directors:

Kieran Breen (Chair)

Kathryn Busby (Deputy Chair)

Phil Cross (Treasurer)

Gary Goldberger (Secretary)

Adam Bialow

Beverley Ward

Chris Rice

Karl Stewart

Roy Taylor

Sandro Monetti

Sophie Watts

Tara Halloran