Nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards are being unveiled at BAFTA’s London headquarters this morning. The announcement begins at 7:30 AM UK time (watch it below). BAFTA Chair Jane Lush will be joined by Game Of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer and Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright to read off the list of this year’s contenders. Also on deck this morning is the reveal of a new host for the ceremony after Stephen Fry opted to step down following 12 years of fronting the show. BAFTA is also livestreaming from its Facebook page.

The BAFTA ceremony will be held on February 18 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Check out the livestream below and stay tuned for updates and analysis.