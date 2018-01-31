Black is the new black, in the UK as well as the U.S. Female nominees and guests attending this year’s BAFTA Film Awards are expected to wear black in solidarity with their American counterparts. A letter, sent “on behalf of a collective of UK based female film and television industry leaders” and obtained by Deadline, is being circulated around the British film biz inviting women to wear black to the ceremony (see below).

This comes after the red carpet at the Golden Globes was taken over by a flood of black designer outfits sported by actresses raising awareness against sexual harassment and supporting the Time’s Up movement.

Members of the British film industry are expected to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their American colleagues. Fashion designers and brands are scrambling to replace their original choices with the color of the moment, according to Deadline sister publication Women’s Wear Daily. Deadline understands Their Finest star Gemma Arterton has been involved in the campaign.

The BAFTA Awards take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18. Among this year’s nominees are Allison Janney, Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lesley Manville and Octavia Spencer.

This comes after BAFTA chair Jane Lush said that the organisation “wholeheartedly endorses” how the Golden Globes dealt with changing times. Ab Fab veteran Joanna Lumley has been set as the host of the 2018 EE British Academy Film Awards, following the departure of Stephen Fry

In announcing the nominations for this year’s event, BAFTA also revealed that it was looking to stamp out “pernicious” working practices that “thrive in outdated power structures” in the British film and television industries and has teamed up with a number of organisations to do so.

Here’s the letter that’s gone out to the industry: