As you might expect, Aziz Ansari was grateful for his victory in the Best Actor In A TV Series, Comedy category at the Golden Globes. “I genuinely didn’t think I would win, because all of the web sites said I was going to lose,” he joked on stage. “Losing two of these in a row – it would have been a moment for me!”

Ansari plays Dev Shah, a 30-year-old actor whose chief career achievement was a yogurt commercial. The show follows him through New York City and, in this season, Italy, as he chases romantic, professional and cultural experiences. The series was created by Ansari and Alan Yang.

The Golden Globes breakthrough by Ansari continues his upward trajectory, as the series has received critical acclaim and Ansari has received Emmy and Globes nominations.

He bested a field that included Anthony Anderson, Black-ish; Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick; William H. Macy, Shameless; and Eric McCormack, Will & Grace.