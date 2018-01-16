Starz has a new legal eagle. The premium network said today that Audrey Lee has joined the company as EVP and General Counsel.

Based in the Beverly Hills office, she will be responsible for developing the strategic direction of business and legal affairs for the company, including affiliate negotiations, content acquisition and production, litigation and compliance. She replaces Chief Legal Officer David Weil, who will continue in a consulting role.

“Audrey’s broad legal experience in the entertainment industry makes her the ideal choice to lead the Starz legal team as the network evolves and thrives with the growing original programming slate,” said president and CEO Chris Albrecht, to whom she will report. “David has been instrumental in charting the strategic direction for the Starz businesses over the past several years, and we thank him for his invaluable contributions to Starz and its evolution into a global media brand.”

Lee joins Starz from corporate parent Lionsgate, where she served as EVP and Deputy General Counsel. She worked closely with the Lionsgate senior management team, supporting them on M&A activities and overseeing legal issues for Lionsgate’s SVOD channels, location-based entertainment, merchandising and gaming businesses.

“I’m delighted to join Chis and his leadership team,” Lee said. “I look forward to helping chart the course for the business during a time of rapid change for our industry.”