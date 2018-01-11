AT&T Audience Network has announced its full slate of original programming for the first half of the new year, including the new series premiere of Condor and season pick-ups available exclusively on DirecTV, DirecTV NOW and AT&T U-verse.

Condor, Audience Network’s new conspiracy thriller series produced by MGM Television and Skydance Television, will premiere on Wednesday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and the screenplay Three Days of the Condor by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel, the series will follow a young CIA analyst who stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions.

With a teleplay by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, Condor stars Max Irons, William Hurt, Leem Lubany, Angel Bonanni, Kristen Hager, with Mira Sorvino, and Bob Balaban, and special guest star Brendan Fraser. Smilovic serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series.

Audience Network will air the second installment of the diamond-trade drama, Ice, on Wednesday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, from global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne). Cam Gigandet, Jeremy Sisto, Ray Winstone, Audrey Marie Anderson, Jocelyn Hudon and Judith Shekoni return for the second season.

Audience Network and eOne will also bring back a third season of the polyamorous romantic comedy series, You Me Her. The show is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with Greg Poehler, Rachel Blanchard, Priscilla Faia and Melanie Papalia reprising their roles.

Audience is also growing its slate of original documentary series. New docuseries will include Refuge, about various refugee groups around the world and The Pitch, which focuses on different aspects of soccer. Both 6-half hour docuseries will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

AT&T Audience Network is available on DirecTV or U-verse TV and via live streaming on the DirecTV and U-verse apps and DirecTV NOW.