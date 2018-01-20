Sam Levinson returns to Sundance for his second feature film Assassination Nation, a wild ride that tells the story of how one town lost its mind when a provocateur starts posting details from the private digital lives of everyone in the small town of Salem. The pic is set for its world premiere tomorrow night in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival.

Levinson, whose debut feature Another Happy Day won the Waldo Salt Award in Park City in 2011 and who more recently co-wrote HBO’s Wizard of Lies, has plotted a wild cautionary tale that centers on high school senior Lily and her crew of besties who live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies, and chats—just like everyone else. So when it all comes out, the ugly parts of human nature are quickly revealed.

Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Bill Skarsgard and Bella Thorne star. Producers are David S. Goyer, Kevin Turen, Anita Gou, Matthew J. Malek, Manu Gargi and Aaron L. Gilbert. Jason Cloth, Steven Thibault, Andy Pollack, Mike Novogratz, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, J.E. Moore and Will Greenfield are executive producers. Endeavor Content is handling sales.

Check out the exclusive teaser above.