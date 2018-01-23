EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: NEON indeed landed Assassination Nation, but they have a partner in what is the first 8-figure deal of the Sundance Film Festival. NEON acquired the picture with AGBO for north of $10 million for worldwide rights, and a wide release commitment. AGBO is the new progressive production company launched by Joe and Anthony Russo. 30WEST arranged the deal on behalf of Neon and AGBO, and Endeavor repped the film in the deal. Will tell you more after the Oscar nomination news clears out. The film stars Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Bill Skarsgard, and Bella Thorne, and the producers are David Goyer, Anita Gou, Kevin Turen, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Matthew J. Malek.

EARLIER EXCLUSIVE: After another all night bidding battle, NEON is negotiating toward a deal to acquire the provocative Assassination Nation, sources said. This would mark its second major buy of Sundance, following yesterday’s deal for Monsters and Men, and the announcement that 30WEST acquired a majority stake in the distribution company started by Tom Quinn and Tim League and which is in the awards mix with Toronto acquired film I, Tonya.

Directed and written by Sam Levinson, the film takes place in Salem, Massachusetts, and tells the story of what happens when a social media savvy high school senior and her friends observe the results of what happens when a provocateur starts posting details from the private digital lives of everyone in their small town, it turns the town upside down. Browser histories, direct messages, illegal downloads, secret text chains, and worse. It creates a worst case scenario of what is possible in the digital age. Endeavor Content is brokering this one, which got a strong reaction after its premiere in the Midnight section, at the PC Library Theater Saturday. It is too early to confirm, and I will do a proper deal play by play after the Oscar nominations when I get confirmation. Stay tuned.