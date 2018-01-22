Today at Univision Communications’ Sundance panel, “Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins,” Ashley Judd shared some of the means by which she’s making changes for women and diverse groups in the current Time’s Up and post-Harvey Weinstein scandal era.

“I went into my agency WME and said that by 2020, I want this agency to be 50/50 male-female, including all ethnicities and people of sexual orientation. That means 50/50 needs to be included in all decision-making levels, which means they would have to add two females at the top,” said Judd.

Ashley Judd at Univision's "Behind the Camera" Deadline

Judd’s call upon her agency occurred as part of a Time’s Up conversation she had with WME back in December following the sexual harassment accusations she made against Weinstein in the October New York Times expose on the mogul.

Even before WME met with Judd, the agency has continually been on a trajectory of gender parity. Currently, there are 40% of women in leadership positions at WME across the talent, film, literary packaging, music, and commercials departments, with the agency comprised of 48% female employees overall.

“Those of us who have the ability are also asking for 50/50 in writers’ deals,” said the actress about her talks with Epix on her current TV series. “That’s what I wanted to do on Berlin Station. Also, I wanted 50/50 on directors.”

Judd sat with Coco co-director Adrian Molina, producer and president of Gamechanger films Mynette Louie, CAA agent Darnell Strom, and CEO of FMG Studios Camila Jimenez Villa.

Introducing the panel, the moderator, Fusion TV host Kimberly Brooks, extolled Judd as “a nasty woman.”

Brooks asked the Double Jeopardy actress what grade she’d give the current state of the media in its inclusion of diversity and women, to which Judd answered, “While acknowledging this moment of great change, I’d give us an ‘F’. I’d also say that the tide is changing and that we have the will and the desire to show how easy it is to take that ‘F’ to ‘A+’.”

Citing Annenberg’s Inclusion or Invisibility? diversity study in the entertainment industry, Judd added, “We know if we add five female characters to screenplays, we’ll have gender parity on screen.”

While Judd didn’t recount or go to great lengths to talk about Weinstein, Brooks asked the actress to talk about the changes that have occurred for women in the last year since the Women’s March and Weinstein’s scandal; Park City “was ground zero” for the mogul, per Brooks.

Judd answered by expounding on her work with Time’s Up. “As a survivor of sexual assault and rape, I am a bit of an elder in holding the space for younger folks who haven’t had a chance to process their experiences. The more we challenge abuse and harassment, the more we become clarified in our residences of what happened to us.”

“We go from being victims to survivors to being leaders,” said the actress.

“My role in the movement is someone who has done trauma,” said Judd, whose specialty is meditation. At the end of the Univision session, she led the audience through some affirmations, which they shouted: “I am powerful!”, “I can change the world!”, “I am enough!”, “I do enough!”, “We can have unity!”, “We have so much in common!” and “We are always a precious love and empowered!”

Judd praised Jennifer Fox’s film The Tale, which is currently playing at the festival and produced by Louie’s Gamechanger Films, for capturing a sexual assault survivor’s psychology. In the film, Laura Dern plays a woman who re-examines a sexual experience.

“I understand the re-evaluation and re-investigation of abuse: It was never my shame and it was the perpetrator’s shamelessness that he put on me,” said Judd about the themes in The Tale.

At the top of the session, Judd shared with the audience some horrifying memories, moments which encouraged her to become more proactive in speaking up and taking a stand as a woman. She recalled a time as a young actress when she was asked in an audition to take off her shirt. “I said, ‘That’s not about acting, that’s evaluating a pair of breasts,’ ” said Judd. The actress took it upon herself to call the producers out. However, her agent at that time tried to backstop her, saying that was the talent rep’s responsibility. Judd told her agent “No,” as the situation was in regards to her body.

Another time when Judd spoke truth to power was during a film production where the crew and actors were working 17-18 hour days.

Judd said at the time, “I am a union woman, and need to use my union in this example.”