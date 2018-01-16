Ashleigh Banfield had a few choice words for the New York photographer who anonymously told the publication Babe that she felt “victimized” after a date with Master of None star Aziz Ansari.

In an open letter on her HLN show Crime & Justice on Monday, Banfield criticized the 23-year-old woman, saying she “has chiseled away at a movement.”

“I’m sorry you had a bad date … but let’s take a moment to reflect on what you claim was the ‘worst night of your life,'”, Banfield said.

Banfield went on to say, “You had a bad date. Your date got overly amorous…After protesting his moves, you did not get up and leave right away. You continued to engage in the sexual encounter. By your own clear description, this was not a rape, nor was it a sexual assault. By your description, your sexual encounter was unpleasant.”

She added, “The #MeToo movement has righted a lot of wrongs and it has made your career path much smoother … what a gift. Yet, you looked that gift horse in the mouth and chiseled away at that powerful movement with your public accusation.”

Banfield concluded by saying “I hope the next time you go on a bad date, you stand up sooner, you smooth out your dress and you bloody well leave. Because the only sentence that a guy like that deserves is a bad case of blue balls, not a Hollywood blackball.”

You can watch Banfield’s entire open letter above.