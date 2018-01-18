For 30 long years, says Bruce Campbell’s evil-slaying Ash, “I’ve used this saw on monsters, demons, but those battles are won. And now I use it to…slash prices!”

And with that, the third season of Ash Vs Evil Dead buzzes right along, as this new trailer resurrects Campbell’s cult favorite do-gooder doing what he does best – slaughtering whatever supernatural creep comes his way, and always with a quip.

Starz dropped this video today, along with new key art, to prepare the way for the series return February 25.

This time around, the series finds Ash having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero (and price-slashing businessman).

And he’ll have some help: Ash discovers he has a long lost child: “How was I supposed to know that all that crazy sex could lead to a kid?”

Ever the proud papa, Ash introduces her, “The kid’s my daughter, Sandy,” to which the suddenly teary “Sandy” sobs, “Brandy. And f*ck you.”

In addition to Campbell, Ash Vs Evil Dead features Lucy Lawless as Ruby, who devises her most diabolical plan to defeat Ash and raise hell on earth; Ray Santiago as Pablo Simon Bolivar, who will realize his true destiny in the battle against evil; and Dana DeLorenzo as Kelly Maxwell, whose single goal is to kill Ruby and end the Evil Dead torment once and for all.

New to the cast are Arielle Carver-O’Neill as Brandy Barr, Ash’s daughter left in his care when her mother meets an untimely demise; and Lindsay Farris as Dalton, leader of an ancient order called the Knights of Sumeria.

Lee Majors returns as Brock Williams to warn Ash from beyond the grave.

Sam Raimi serves as Executive Producer with Rob Tapert, Bruce Campbell, Ivan Raimi and Rick Jacobson. Mark Verheiden serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

Ash vs Evil Dead, a 10-episode half-hour series, returns February 25, 9 pm ET/PT, on Starz. Take a look at the trailer above.