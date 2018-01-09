UPDATED with details, full list: The American Society of Cinematographers has taken the lens cap off nominations for its 32nd Annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. The group unveiled nominees in five categories including the marquee Theatrical Picture prize, with familiar pics this awards season making the list.
The category features Roger Deakins with his 15th ASC nom for Warner Bros/Alcon’s Blade Runner 2049, Bruno Delbonnel for Focus Features’ Darkest Hour, Hoyte van Hoytema for Warners’ Dunkirk, Dan Lausten for Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water and Rachel Morrison for Netflix’s Mudbound.
Winners this year will be announced February 17 during a ceremony at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland to be emceed by Turner Classic Movies’ Ben Mankiewicz.
Among the TV categories, HBO’s Game of Thrones and Syfy’s 12 Monkeys each came away with multiple noms. Streaming services also fared well, with Amazon (Man in the High Castle) and Netflix (The Crown and Mindhunter) scoring noms.
Last year, Lion was the big winner as Greig Fraser took home the Theatrical Feature prize (La La Land and Linus Sandgren won at the Oscars). HBO dramas Game of Thrones and The Night Of took the top TV awards.
Here’s this year’s nominees list which was unveiled at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.
Theatrical Release
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC
Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC
Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC
Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, DFF
The Shape of Water
Rachel Morrison, ASC
Mudbound
Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
Gonzalo Amat
The Man in the High Castle (“Land O’ Smiles), Amazon
Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC
The Crown (“Smoke and Mirrors”), Netflix
Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC
Game of Thrones (“The Spoils of War”), HBO
Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC
Game of Thrones (“Dragonstone”), HBO
Alasdair Walker
Outlander (“The Battle Joined”), Starz
Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Dana Gonzales, ASC
Legion (“Chapter 1”), FX
David Greene, ASC, CSC
12 Monkeys (“Mother”), Syfy
Kurt Jones
The Originals (“Bag of Cobras”), The CW
Boris Mojsovski, CSC
12 Monkeys (“Thief”), Syfy
Crescenzo Notarile, ASC
Gotham (“The Executioner”), Fox
Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
Pepe Avila del Pino
The Deuce pilot, HBO
Serge Desrosiers, CSC
Sometimes the Good Kill, Lifetime
Mathias Herndl, AAC
Genius (“Chapter 1”), National Geographic
Shelly Johnson, ASC
Training Day pilot (“Apocalypse Now”), CBS
Christopher Probst, ASC
Mindhunter pilot, Netflix
Spotlight Award
Máté Herbai, HSC
On Body and Soul
Mikhail Krichman, RGC
Loveless
Mart Taniel
November