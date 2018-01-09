UPDATED with details, full list: The American Society of Cinematographers has taken the lens cap off nominations for its 32nd Annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography. The group unveiled nominees in five categories including the marquee Theatrical Picture prize, with familiar pics this awards season making the list.

The category features Roger Deakins with his 15th ASC nom for Warner Bros/Alcon’s Blade Runner 2049, Bruno Delbonnel for Focus Features’ Darkest Hour, Hoyte van Hoytema for Warners’ Dunkirk, Dan Lausten for Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water and Rachel Morrison for Netflix’s Mudbound.

Winners this year will be announced February 17 during a ceremony at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland to be emceed by Turner Classic Movies’ Ben Mankiewicz.

Among the TV categories, HBO’s Game of Thrones and Syfy’s 12 Monkeys each came away with multiple noms. Streaming services also fared well, with Amazon (Man in the High Castle) and Netflix (The Crown and Mindhunter) scoring noms.

Last year, Lion was the big winner as Greig Fraser took home the Theatrical Feature prize (La La Land and Linus Sandgren won at the Oscars). HBO dramas Game of Thrones and The Night Of took the top TV awards.

Here’s this year’s nominees list which was unveiled at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.

Theatrical Release

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC

Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC

Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC

Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, DFF

The Shape of Water

Rachel Morrison, ASC

Mudbound

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

Gonzalo Amat

The Man in the High Castle (“Land O’ Smiles), Amazon

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC

The Crown (“Smoke and Mirrors”), Netflix

Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC

Game of Thrones (“The Spoils of War”), HBO

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC

Game of Thrones (“Dragonstone”), HBO

Alasdair Walker

Outlander (“The Battle Joined”), Starz

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Dana Gonzales, ASC

Legion (“Chapter 1”), FX

David Greene, ASC, CSC

12 Monkeys (“Mother”), Syfy

Kurt Jones

The Originals (“Bag of Cobras”), The CW

Boris Mojsovski, CSC

12 Monkeys (“Thief”), Syfy

Crescenzo Notarile, ASC

Gotham (“The Executioner”), Fox

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

Pepe Avila del Pino

The Deuce pilot, HBO

Serge Desrosiers, CSC

Sometimes the Good Kill, Lifetime

Mathias Herndl, AAC

Genius (“Chapter 1”), National Geographic

Shelly Johnson, ASC

Training Day pilot (“Apocalypse Now”), CBS

Christopher Probst, ASC

Mindhunter pilot, Netflix

Spotlight Award

Máté Herbai, HSC

On Body and Soul

Mikhail Krichman, RGC

Loveless

Mart Taniel

November