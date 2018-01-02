The Artios Awards recognizing excellence in casting took the lid off its feature film nominations today. This year’s 33rd edition of the awards, presented by the Casting Society of America, are set for January 18 at the Beverly Hilton and Stage 48 in New York City.
The film noms, submitted by CSA members, follow the Artios noms in TV and theater in September. The awards are given to CSA members using the criteria of originality, creativity, and contribution of casting to the overall quality of a project.
Tig Notaro is set to host the Los Angeles ceremony later this month, which will include Nicole Kidman presenting CAA’s Kevin Huvane with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. For the New York ceremony, comedian and Patti Cake$ actress Bridget Everett will host and Barry Levinson will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.
The CSA will also honor casting director Victoria Thomas with the Hoyt Bowers Award for outstanding contribution to the profession.
Here’s the full list of movie nominees:
BIG BUDGET – COMEDY
Beauty and the Beast
Lucy Bevan, Bernard Kelsey (Location Casting), Tiffany Little Canfield (Location Casting)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Sarah Halley Finn, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)
Logan Lucky
Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Charley Medigovich (Associate)
The Greatest Showman
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Rori Bergman (Additional Casting), Patrick Goodwin (Associate)
Wonder
Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Kara Eide (Location Casting), Kris Woz (Location Casting)
BIG BUDGET – DRAMA
Baby Driver
Francine Maisler, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)
Detroit
Victoria Thomas, Richard Hicks (New York Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)
Dunkirk
John Papsidera
The Post
Ellen Lewis, Rori Bergman, Kate Sprance (Associate), Karlee Fomalont (Associate)
Wonder Woman
Lora Kennedy, Kristy Carlson, Lucinda Syson, Jeanette Benzie (Associate)
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY
Battle of the Sexes
Justine Arteta, Kim Davis-Wagner
Get Out
Terri Taylor, Elizabeth Coulon (Location Casting), Sarah Domeier (Associate)
Girls Trip
Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Elizabeth Coulon (Location Casting)
I, Tonya
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)
Lady Bird
Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths
The Disaster Artist
Rich Delia
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA
Gifted
David Rubin, Jackie Burch (Location Casting), Melissa Pryor (Associate)
The Florida Project
Carmen Cuba, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)
The Shape of Water
Robin D. Cook, Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Hannah Cooper (Associate)
Split
Douglas Aibel, Diane Heery (Location Casting), Jason Loftus (Location Casting), Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)
LOW BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA
Beach Rats
Susan Shopmaker
Crown Heights
Avy Kaufman
It Comes at Night
Avy Kaufman
My Cousin Rachel
Fiona Weir
To the Bone
Rich Delia
ANIMATION
Cars 3
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
Coco
Keven Reher, Natalie Lyon, Carla Hool
The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
Linda Lamontagne
Rock Dog
Jen Rudin