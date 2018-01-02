The Artios Awards recognizing excellence in casting took the lid off its feature film nominations today. This year’s 33rd edition of the awards, presented by the Casting Society of America, are set for January 18 at the Beverly Hilton and Stage 48 in New York City.

The film noms, submitted by CSA members, follow the Artios noms in TV and theater in September. The awards are given to CSA members using the criteria of originality, creativity, and contribution of casting to the overall quality of a project.

Tig Notaro is set to host the Los Angeles ceremony later this month, which will include Nicole Kidman presenting CAA’s Kevin Huvane with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. For the New York ceremony, comedian and Patti Cake$ actress Bridget Everett will host and Barry Levinson will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.

The CSA will also honor casting director Victoria Thomas with the Hoyt Bowers Award for outstanding contribution to the profession.

Here’s the full list of movie nominees:

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Beauty and the Beast

Lucy Bevan, Bernard Kelsey (Location Casting), Tiffany Little Canfield (Location Casting)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Sarah Halley Finn, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

Logan Lucky

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Charley Medigovich (Associate)

The Greatest Showman

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Rori Bergman (Additional Casting), Patrick Goodwin (Associate)

Wonder

Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Kara Eide (Location Casting), Kris Woz (Location Casting)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

Baby Driver

Francine Maisler, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Detroit

Victoria Thomas, Richard Hicks (New York Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

Dunkirk

John Papsidera

The Post

Ellen Lewis, Rori Bergman, Kate Sprance (Associate), Karlee Fomalont (Associate)

Wonder Woman

Lora Kennedy, Kristy Carlson, Lucinda Syson, Jeanette Benzie (Associate)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

Battle of the Sexes

Justine Arteta, Kim Davis-Wagner

Get Out

Terri Taylor, Elizabeth Coulon (Location Casting), Sarah Domeier (Associate)

Girls Trip

Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Elizabeth Coulon (Location Casting)

I, Tonya

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

Lady Bird

Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

The Disaster Artist

Rich Delia

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

Gifted

David Rubin, Jackie Burch (Location Casting), Melissa Pryor (Associate)

The Florida Project

Carmen Cuba, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

The Shape of Water

Robin D. Cook, Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Hannah Cooper (Associate)

Split

Douglas Aibel, Diane Heery (Location Casting), Jason Loftus (Location Casting), Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA

Beach Rats

Susan Shopmaker

Crown Heights

Avy Kaufman

It Comes at Night

Avy Kaufman

My Cousin Rachel

Fiona Weir

To the Bone

Rich Delia

ANIMATION

Cars 3

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

Coco

Keven Reher, Natalie Lyon, Carla Hool

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature

Linda Lamontagne

Rock Dog

Jen Rudin