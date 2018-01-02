The Artios Awards recognizing excellence in casting took the lid off its feature film nominations today. This year’s 33rd edition of the awards, presented by the Casting Society of America, are set for January 18 at the Beverly Hilton and Stage 48 in New York City.

The film noms, submitted by CSA members, follow the Artios noms in TV and theater in September. The awards are given to CSA members using the criteria of originality, creativity, and contribution of casting to the overall quality of a project.

Tig Notaro is set to host the Los Angeles ceremony later this month, which will include Nicole Kidman presenting CAA’s Kevin Huvane with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. For the New York ceremony, comedian and Patti Cake$ actress Bridget Everett will host and Barry Levinson will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.

The CSA will also honor casting director Victoria Thomas with the Hoyt Bowers Award for outstanding contribution to the profession.

Here’s the full list of movie nominees:

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Beauty and the Beast
Lucy Bevan, Bernard Kelsey (Location Casting), Tiffany Little Canfield (Location Casting)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Sarah Halley Finn, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

Logan Lucky
Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Charley Medigovich (Associate)

The Greatest Showman
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Rori Bergman (Additional Casting), Patrick Goodwin (Associate)

Wonder
Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Kara Eide (Location Casting), Kris Woz (Location Casting)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

Baby Driver
Francine Maisler, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Detroit
Victoria Thomas, Richard Hicks (New York Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

Dunkirk
John Papsidera

The Post
Ellen Lewis, Rori Bergman, Kate Sprance (Associate), Karlee Fomalont (Associate)

Wonder Woman
Lora Kennedy, Kristy Carlson, Lucinda Syson, Jeanette Benzie (Associate)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

Battle of the Sexes
Justine Arteta, Kim Davis-Wagner

Get Out
Terri Taylor, Elizabeth Coulon (Location Casting), Sarah Domeier (Associate)

Girls Trip
Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Elizabeth Coulon (Location Casting)

I, Tonya
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

Lady Bird
Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

The Disaster Artist
Rich Delia

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

Gifted
David Rubin, Jackie Burch (Location Casting), Melissa Pryor (Associate)

The Florida Project
Carmen Cuba, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

The Shape of Water
Robin D. Cook, Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Hannah Cooper (Associate)

Split
Douglas Aibel, Diane Heery (Location Casting), Jason Loftus (Location Casting), Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA

Beach Rats
Susan Shopmaker

Crown Heights
Avy Kaufman

It Comes at Night
Avy Kaufman

My Cousin Rachel
Fiona Weir

To the Bone
Rich Delia

ANIMATION

Cars 3
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

Coco
Keven Reher, Natalie Lyon, Carla Hool

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
Linda Lamontagne

Rock Dog
Jen Rudin