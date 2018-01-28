The Art Directors Guild is handing out its 22nd annual ADG Awards tonight at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, and Deadline is live blogging the show and updating the winners as they are read.

Celebrating excellence in production design during 2017, the Johnathan Fernandez-hosted awards will be presented in 11 categories.

The spotlight is on the three big movie categories. The nominees for Period Film are Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express, The Post and awards-season juggernaut The Shape of Water. Up for Contemporary Film are Downsizing, Get Out, Lady Bird, Logan and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

There’s plenty of interest in the Fantasy Film category this year as it pits the three top-grossing films of 2017 domestically — Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman — against War for the Planet of the Apes and Blade Runner 2049.

Only 14 of the 21 previous top ADG Award winners — spanning all three top film categories — have gone on to claim the Oscar. Last year’s top ADG winners were Hidden Figures (Period), Passengers (Fantasy) and La La Land (Contemporary), which later claimed the Academy Award.

ADG Award career honorees tonight include Kathleen Kennedy (Cinematic Imagery Award), Ron Clements and John Musker (William Cameron Menzies Award), guild president Matthew D. Loeb (Leadership Award) and Michael Baugh (Outstanding Creative Achievement Award). Four men will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards –Norm Newberry, James Murikami, John Moffitt and Martin Kline — and Sir Ken Adam and Tyrus Wong will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

Period Feature Film

The Shape of Water — Paul Denham Austerberry

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

Game of Thrones (HBO): “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch” — Deborah Riley

Television Movie or Limited Series

Black Mirror (Netflix): “USS Callister” — Joel Collins

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

Glow (Netflix): “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur” — Todd Fjelsted

Multi-Camera Series

Will & Grace (NBC): “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas” — Glenda Rovello

Variety or Competition Series/Awards or Event Special

Portlandia (IFC): “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company” — Schuyler Telleen

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

Star Wars Battlefront II: “Rivalry / PS4” — Jason Edmonds

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu): “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum” — Julie Berghoff