The Art Directors Guild is handing out its 22nd annual ADG Awards tonight at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, and Deadline is live blogging the show and updating the winners as they are read.

Celebrating excellence in production design during 2017, the Johnathan Fernandez-hosted awards will be presented in 11 categories.

The spotlight is on the three big movie categories. The nominees for Period Film are Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express, The Post and awards-season juggernaut The Shape of Water. Up for Contemporary Film are Downsizing, Get Out, Lady Bird, Logan and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

There’s plenty of interest in the Fantasy Film category this year as it pits the three top-grossing films of 2017 domestically — Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman — against War for the Planet of the Apes and Blade Runner 2049.

Only 14 of the 21 previous top ADG Award winners — spanning all three top film categories — have gone on to claim the Oscar. Last year’s top ADG winners were Hidden Figures (Period), Passengers (Fantasy) and La La Land (Contemporary), which later claimed the Academy Award.

Art Directors Guild

ADG Award career honorees tonight include Kathleen Kennedy (Cinematic Imagery Award), Ron Clements and John Musker (William Cameron Menzies Award), guild president Matthew D. Loeb (Leadership Award) and Michael Baugh (Outstanding Creative Achievement Award). Four men will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards –Norm Newberry, James Murikami, John Moffitt and Martin Kline — and Sir Ken Adam and Tyrus Wong will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

Matthew Grobar is at the show and Denise Petski is at the editor’s desk for tonight’s live blog. Refresh this page often for the live-updating list of winners.

Period Feature Film

The Shape of Water — Paul Denham Austerberry

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

Game of Thrones (HBO): “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch” — Deborah Riley

Television Movie or Limited Series

Black Mirror (Netflix): “USS Callister” — Joel Collins

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

Glow (Netflix): “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur” — Todd Fjelsted

Multi-Camera Series

Will & Grace (NBC): “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas” — Glenda Rovello

Variety or Competition Series/Awards or Event Special

Portlandia (IFC): “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company” — Schuyler Telleen

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

Star Wars Battlefront II: “Rivalry / PS4” — Jason Edmonds

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu): “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum” — Julie Berghoff

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:54 pm

Also, the pair’s art director collaborator on Hercules, “who designed not one, but three worlds”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:54 pm

Musker and Clements are praising their collaborators in art dept. on such classics as Aladdin and The Little Mermaid

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:52 pm

Musker: “We were trained by Disney’s nine old men. One of those nine men was our mentor—he was in charge of the training program at Disney when we started in the ’70s. He said, ‘the only thing that limits us in animation is our imagination.'”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:52 pm

Musker: “[Art directors] had to spend long, grueling hours on the beaches of Tahiti [for Moana]”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:51 pm

“We want to thank the ADG for recognizing animation, at long last. It means so much to us.” — Ron Clements

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:47 pm

William Cameron Menzies Award (pre-announced)

Ron Clements & John Musker

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:46 pm

“Ron Clements and John Musker, the most successful of animation directing duos, have given us timeless classics within the whole of the film and entertainment industry. These stories tell of people who yearn for more in their lives—a young woman in New Orleans dreams of having her own business. They’ve given us princesses who are empowered, including Tiana, the first African American Disney princess”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:45 pm

More recently, the pair helmed the beloved Moana

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:44 pm

She starred in their 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. And she’s singing segments from classic Disney animated films. The crowd loves it

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:44 pm

Anika Noni Rose presents William Cameron Menzies Award to Disney legends Ron Clements and John Musker

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:43 pm

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:43 pm

“I’m very honored to be here. I have to say, none of us would be here without the original creative force of Guillmero del Toro.” — Paul D. Austenberry

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:42 pm

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

The Shape of Water — Paul Denham Austerberry

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:42 pm

The Shape of Water continues its sweep at all kinds of awards shows this season. Tonight, its production designer is recognized

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:39 pm

Catherine O’Hara presenting Period Feature Film Award

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:38 pm

“It’s that swept-away feeling you get when you become lost in a world or a time in history, or a place you think you recognize that captivates and transports. The invention of these images is the product of artists, visually tuned to inspire and innovate, to help us see what we wish for. That is cinema, and that is why we love movies. This, I suppose, is the fear of losing the cinematic experience. Those challenges should inspire us. That is the motor by which we also move the craft of cinema into the future. So to quote Doc Brown in Back to the Future, ‘The future is what you make it.'”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:37 pm

“Movies ask the audience to believe in something, whether its dinosaurs, Indiana Jones, Abraham Lincoln or Life of Pi. The ability to create something we can only speculate about through our imagination…That is the profound impact of cinematic imagery. The images we remember, they stay with us for a lifetime. My participation in that journey of discovery has been what I loved the most about what I do. It’s finding those images that root the story in emotion, wonder and awe. It may be something as simple as the match in Lawrence of Arabia, the land ablaze in Days of Heaven, the smell of napalm in the morning in Apocalypse Now. Each of these magnificent films are defined by imagery.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:34 pm

“All of them, along with their incredible teams, have contributed so much to what we mean when we define cinematic imagery. The devotion to craft often defines great films. Cinematic imagery always had to begin with great storytelling, but great storytelling can be inspired by imagery. What defines it as ‘cinematic’ is elusive. It’s often defined by scale but it’s always motivated by storytelling”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:33 pm

Kennedy: “First I want to say, what Matt Loeb just said, it sort of pales in comparison to what I’m about to talk about, even though I’m going to talk about the importance of imagery. I was really moved by what you said, Matt. I also want to say that the first job I ever had, I was a camera operator, so I too was in a union and I completely understand the importance of it. I have to say that I was a bit daunted when I started writing down my thoughts about receiving this award. I could only think about the amazing work so many people in this room represent and how fortunate I’ve been to work with so many of you.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:31 pm

The room leaps up for Kathleen Kennedy

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:28 pm

“It’s the vision of a producer who allows all of us to do what we do. It’s fundamental to what we do, and I’m so honored to be able to present this award. This is so the tip of the ice berg, compared to what she’s done,” Carter says, introducing her reel.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:27 pm

Carter: “Long before she took over the mantle of Star Wars to try to bring forth the force again, I was aware that she was a person that had the force—a force of vision. I’m so happy we’re honoring her as a producer who creates, underneath everything we do, a vision.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:26 pm

“There was a laughter in her, in terms of getting what no one else does,” Carter remembers of his experience with her on The Goonies and other classics.

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:26 pm

Cinematic Imagery Award (pre-announced)

Kathleen Kennedy

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:25 pm

Cinematic Imagery Award being presented to Kathleen Kennedy, someone Carter has known for 34 years

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:25 pm

Rick Carter nervously re-enters the spotlight.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:25 pm

Host Fernandez: “This is a time to be emotional, and I’m feeling it.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:24 pm

Most pointedly political remarks of the evening

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:24 pm

“We’re fortunate to be in a thriving industry but that has to translate into a culture of caring and respect. We’re strong because we stand together as a union, and we’re going to get what’s fair.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:23 pm

“This great union is going to be part of the solution. It has to be.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:23 pm

“We’re going to fight for fairness and we’re going to exhibit leadership and we’re going to bring powerful people together. But folks, we have to understand that equality in the workplace and a safe work environment is primary. That has to happen. That’s about women who have been fighting this for far too long and about men who have to stand up. We have to make a cultural difference and a generational difference.”

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:23 pm

Leadership Award (pre-announced)

Matt Loeb

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:22 pm

Loeb: “This is about taking care of people. This is about having rights. This is what we’re here, and every single human being deserves that, in this country [and others]. Every single person. We’re going to have to work hard to create an environment of equity. We have to remain active, or we might elect an idiot, or a misogynist. We deserve better…”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:20 pm
“First I’d like to recognize the other nominees. There being none is very helpful.” — Matt Loeb 
matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:20 pm

“In the words of President John F. Kennedy, leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:19 pm

“Our next award recipient has made a really significant impact on our professional lives. I was immediately impressed by Loeb’s commitment to diversity and the success of women, including in the upper strata of leadership. People have to earn the respect they get from others, and he earns his daily.”

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:18 pm

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
Game of Thrones (HBO): “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch” — Deborah Riley

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:18 pm

ADG Executive Director Chuck Parker will now present the Leadership Award to Matt Loeb

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:16 pm

“I’ll just say, I’m happy to be a member of the Art Directors Guild. It’s so much more than a kid from Australia could ever ask for. That being said, standing here by myself feels kind of ridiculous, never mind embarrassing,” Riley said, giving credit to her entire art department

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:16 pm

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:15 pm

Kate Burton

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:14 pm

The actress took it in stride

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:13 pm

Referencing Kate Burton with regard to a stage show that closed last July

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:13 pm

Big gaffe on stage

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:13 pm

Ram Bergman, Alan Horn & Ryan Johnson

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:12 pm

Black Mirror took it after all. But sadly no one is here tonight on behalf of the exceptional series to accept

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:11 pm

Television Movie or Limited Series
Black Mirror (Netflix): “USS Callister” — Joel Collins

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:11 pm

though that series is up against more recent offerings, including Black Mirror episode “USS Callister”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:11 pm

if we’re going off previous award shows, it should be the incredibly popular Big Little Lies

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:09 pm

Up next is the award for TV Movie/Limited Series

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:08 pm

The families of Hall of Fame inductees Tyrus Wong and Sir Ken Adam stand, and with them, the entire audience at the Ray Dolby

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:08 pm

“For those not paying attention, that was all done in-camera,” Walsh joked

Denise Petski January 27, 20189:04 pm

Hall of Fame (pre-announced)

Tyrus Wong & Sir Ken Adam

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:02 pm

“Tonight let’s remember and be inspired by two cinema giants whose works live on”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:01 pm

Tyrus Wong, “once an unwanted Chinese immigrant,” became a defining visual artist working at the highest level, Tom Walsh says.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20189:00 pm

Now, for the Hall of Fame inductees…

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:59 pm

Newberry discussed building over $4 billion worth of sets and environments with his team in the “sandbox”‘ at Universal Studio

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:58 pm

“I learned how to do this thanks to my mentor Bob Boyle.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:57 pm

“I love listening to Rick talk, especially when it’s about me. The reel you just saw of my movie life represents not only some of my production design, but also some of my art direction and set decoration. Rick advises me to say I did it all. The important thing is, I was always made to think I was totally involved. I prided in wrangling us all in the right direction. We called ourselves designers and storytellers, but our cinematic form of storytelling isn’t a solitary effort. A uniquely cinemagic trick is required to uniformly inspire our audience with a cohesive image that beguiles us. There is no one who pulls off a cinematic trick off better than production designers, and the art department.”

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:56 pm

Lifetime Achievement (pre-announced)

Norm Newberry

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:55 pm

Standing ovation for Norm Newberry

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:55 pm

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:52 pm

Carter gives his recollection of working together with Newberry on The Polar Express, and then War of the Worlds – “so good, it’s stayed on as a tourist attraction” at Universal Studios

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:51 pm

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:51 pm

A misplaced video cue almost threw Carter off, but he’s learned to “go with the punches” — his comedic timing is quick.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:50 pm

“Without Norm Newberry, I’m not sure how I would have ever entered into the Art Directors Guild or ever been a production designer.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:49 pm

The Post production designer Rick Carter on stage

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:48 pm

Lifetime Achievement (pre-announced)

John Moffitt

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:47 pm

“Thank you, Ed. I’d particularly like to thank your father Ron because without all your support throughout the years, I wouldn’t be standing up here today.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:45 pm

“For over 20 years I was honored to have John as my lead scenic artist. In addition to John’s artistic talent, we also recognize him for his ability to teach others, and his expectations of excellence that resulted in the next generation of classically-trained scenic artists. We pay tribute to your continuing legacy of scenic excellence.” 

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:43 pm

Trio Entertainment President Ed Strang is up to present Lifetime Achievement award to John Moffitt 

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:42 pm

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:42 pm

“Thank you to our fellow ADG members for recognizing a story about hilarious, complicated women.” — Todd Fjelsted

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:41 pm

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series 
Glow (Netflix): “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur” — Todd Fjelsted

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:38 pm

“As we all know, it starts on the page, and I will always be grateful to our writers. And after a 10-year hiatus, how wonderful it is to return to the show that was my first production design job. I am so fortunate to have these amazing creative people and storytellers—we all have our gifts, and this is my gift.” — Glenda Rovello and team

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:36 pm

Multi-Camera Series 
Will & Grace (NBC): “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas” — Glenda Rovello

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:34 pm

On to the award for multi-camera series 

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:33 pm

“We’re making great strides. We’re creating a harassment-free environment where creativity can flourish. So get involved in the guild. Let’s strive for a more perfect union and leave things better than we found them.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:33 pm

“I’ve been able to illustrate planes and trains and spaceships and learned about things people never thought about before, like dinosaurs and vikings. I’m indebted to all the designers who taught me just about everything I needed to know. It was an education.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:31 pm

“I really appreciate the significance of this. It’s been a long and winding way.”

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:31 pm

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:30 pm

Everyone’s on their feet for Marty Kline

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:30 pm

Clips: Forrest Gump, Stuart Little, Spider Man, Back to the Future Part II, Beowulf 

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:28 pm

And now, a look at the storied career of illustrator Martin Kline 

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:26 pm

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:26 pm

Clips included from J. Edgar, Sully, Changeling, Hereafter, Invictus and more

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:24 pm

Now, they’ve gotten Murakami’s reel working.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:23 pm

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with some really great set designers for many years. At the age of 75, I was able to use all my design experience to design 7 films for Clint Eastwood, and I retired three years ago. Thank you very much.” — Murakami

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:23 pm

The art director has worked on everything from WarGames to Beverly Hills Cop, True Romance and more

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:22 pm

And the show goes on…. with a standing ovation for Murakami.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:22 pm

Running into the first technical difficulties of the night.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:21 pm

Cue the reel of Murakami’s legendary career…or not

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:21 pm

Lifetime Achievement (pre-announced)

James Murakami

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:20 pm

Dunkirk set decorator Gary Fettis intro’s James Murakami for his Lifetime Achievement Award

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:19 pm

For Baugh, his environments have been “living creatures” with interior lives all their own.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:18 pm

“I’ve had the exhilaration I’ve called the ‘sawdust fix.’ It’s the high you feel walking onto a set and seeing your vision come to life.”

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:17 pm

Outstanding Creative Achievement (pre-announced)

Michael Baugh

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:17 pm

“I never liked to design the last set on a film, or the final flourishes of any project, really; the beginning is always more exciting than the conclusion. Wrapping up my last issue of Perspective this past September was the least [easy] of all. It seems that just a few weeks ago that I came into this industry, fresh out of college. At that point, I wasn’t even a storyteller—but I always liked to make things.” — Michael Baugh

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:16 pm

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:15 pm

The guild will now be honoring production designer Michael Baugh for his Perspective magazine, used to “promote the best of our art and profession to a larger audience”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:11 pm

The legendary Disney artist passed away in 2016

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:11 pm
“We’re thrilled to be joined by the family of one of our Hall of Fame Inductees, Tyrus Wong.”
Denise Petski January 27, 20188:10 pm

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:09 pm

ADG President Nelson Coates takes the stage

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:08 pm

“We just finished 8 years of this wonderful program. I’m really emotional. When it came to being asked if I needed more money for our sets, I’d say no. I’d say, ‘I need money for more crew.’ It was a family, and it was just so wonderful. You guys are a family to me.” — Schuyler Telleen 

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:07 pm

Variety or Competition Series/Awards or Event Special
Portlandia (IFC): “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company” — Schuyler Telleen

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:05 pm

Edmonds apologized for holes created in the production’s parking lot by some strategically placed explosives

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:04 pm

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
Star Wars Battlefront II: “Rivalry / PS4” — Jason Edmonds

Denise Petski January 27, 20188:02 pm

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:01 pm

Who concludes, quoting from the show, “Don’t let the bastards drag you down.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20188:01 pm

“This has been an incredible year. Thank you for this incredible recognition that I will remember for the rest of my life.” Julie Berghoff, The Handmaid’s Tale

Denise Petski January 27, 20187:59 pm

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu): “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum” — Julie Berghoff

matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:57 pm

The Lego Batman‘s Will Arnett is introducing first category of the night – noms in contemporary design

Denise Petski January 27, 20187:57 pm

matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:57 pm

Fernandez is essentially auditioning for honoree Kathleen Kennedy with his hosting role tonight. He only regrets he didn’t wear a green screen suit so she could “imagine me as anything.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:55 pm

For the first time ever this year, the ADG will be honoring animated films, something that’s drawing big surprise around the room. 

matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:54 pm

This year, Fernandez says, audiences looked to films more than ever to escape

matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:53 pm

Inflating egos, the host tells designers they’re the “most important people in production.” Nay, “the most important people in America.”

matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:53 pm
“I’m so excited to be hosting here because this is a great place to be a fanboy. They literally make the stuff that we look at, which is awesome.”
matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:51 pm

“I look super real. I’m only 63 percent rendered,” he says.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:51 pm

the ADG’s first animation-related host 

matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:51 pm

And introducing our host, Johnathan Fernandez…

matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:50 pm

We begin with a highlight reel of production design in animation over the years—Bugs Bunny, Up and now Coco.

matthewgrobar January 27, 20187:48 pm

We’re off to the races here at the Dolby 

Denise Petski January 27, 20187:33 pm

Eight-time Oscar nominee and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy will be receiving the ADG’s Cinematic Imagery Award tonight.

Denise Petski January 27, 20187:31 pm

‘Lethal Weapon’s Johnathan Fernandez is tonight’s host.
Presenters are Kate Burton, Rick Carter, Janina Gavankar, Gary Oldman, Lou
Diamond Philips, Anika Noni Rose and Katee Sackhoff.

Denise Petski January 27, 20187:28 pm

We’re moments away from the start of the 22nd annual ADG Awards