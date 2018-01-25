April Ryan Thursday afternoon said she did not accept a tweeted apology from a Trump appointee who fat-shamed her on . Ryan said she is anxious to talk to the official’s boss, Ben Carson, about the attack.

A Twitter war that erupted between Ryan and event-planner turned HUD honcho Lynne Patton foamed over when Patton called Ryan “Miss Piggy” in one of her shots.

“I hear #MissPiggys still on a rampage,” she wrote in the since-deleted tweet, adding “Gee, I must’ve struck a nerve,” as well as the hashtag “BankruptBlogger.”

In a subsequent tweet, Patton boasted, “I deleted my last tweet by choice.”

“No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan,” tweeted Patton, who heads the regional Housing and Urban Development office that oversees New York and New Jersey.

“My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better.”

Thursday afternoon, Ryan said she does not accept Patton’s apology. “This is serious. This is not a joke,” she told People.

The Twitter tirade appears to have started when Ryan appeared on CNN’s Sunday media-analysis show Reliable Sources, telling host Brian Stelter she is among the journalists who have received death threats since President Donald Trump made it okay to attack the press and the First Amendment.

Patton was not impressed, tweeting: “As a conservative black female who has publicly worked for & supported @realDonaldTrump, I’ve been getting death threats from fellow minorities on the left for the past 3 years — so welcome to the club. @AprilDRyan.”

To say it escalated from there is an understatement:

Obviously someone who occupies a lot of space in your head since you can’t stop tweeting about me…😘 pic.twitter.com/L8KhnKjVD4 — 🇺🇸 Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) January 24, 2018

You are not revelant and so desire to be. Snoop may not be pleased with your use of him. He thinks your kind is wack. This one is for you! https://t.co/DB5jBxTBgK https://t.co/vTAa8gkp25 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 24, 2018

This, coming from a blogger working for a bankrupt outlet. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Vdhuy4sVji — 🇺🇸 Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) January 24, 2018

Fake info girl! Check your facts. I work for American Urban Radio Networks not Sheridan! Whose wedding are you planning now and what wig company do you work for? https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 24, 2018

Do you also tape conversations like your girl Omarosa who might have a date with Mueller since she has so much to say. https://t.co/PBvzeg0xxv — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

Kick rocks little girl. Find a job! @LynnePatton I ain’t the one! Girl bye. Blogger girl I do news. What do you do? Do you work at HUD or play at it you washed up wedding planner. Girl bye! https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

Umm @LynnePattonHUD since when did I go bankrupt? Tell me cause I want to know. I find it fascinating you and your girl @Omarosa45 are concerned with my money when yours is questionable. Hmm! I can show my taxes. Can you? — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

I have known @AprilDRyan for 25 years. No one should be shamed and she has my profound apologies. I spoke with Dr. Carson and he was deeply disappointed by what occurred. He tried reaching out to April this morning, but wasn’t able to reach her. He offers his deepest apologies. — Armstrong Williams (@Arightside) January 25, 2018

Thank you. Sorry I missed your call. I want to talk with Dr Carson about this when he has time today! Thank you @Arightside and @RealBenCarson for the Apology! https://t.co/diM5klfSPX — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018