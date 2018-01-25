April Ryan Thursday afternoon said she did not accept a tweeted apology from a Trump appointee who fat-shamed her on Twitter. Ryan said she is anxious to talk to the official’s boss, Ben Carson, about the attack.
A Twitter war that erupted between Ryan and event-planner turned HUD honcho Lynne Patton foamed over when Patton called Ryan “Miss Piggy” in one of her shots.
“I hear #MissPiggys still on a rampage,” she wrote in the since-deleted tweet, adding “Gee, I must’ve struck a nerve,” as well as the hashtag “BankruptBlogger.”
In a subsequent tweet, Patton boasted, “I deleted my last tweet by choice.”
“No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan,” tweeted Patton, who heads the regional Housing and Urban Development office that oversees New York and New Jersey.
“My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better.”
Thursday afternoon, Ryan said she does not accept Patton’s apology. “This is serious. This is not a joke,” she told People.
The Twitter tirade appears to have started when Ryan appeared on CNN’s Sunday media-analysis show Reliable Sources, telling host Brian Stelter she is among the journalists who have received death threats since President Donald Trump made it okay to attack the press and the First Amendment.
Patton was not impressed, tweeting: “As a conservative black female who has publicly worked for & supported @realDonaldTrump, I’ve been getting death threats from fellow minorities on the left for the past 3 years — so welcome to the club. @AprilDRyan.”
To say it escalated from there is an understatement: