Apple has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to Home, a docuseries from Matt Tynauer and Corey Reese’s Altimeter Films, Tony-nominated producer Matthew Weaver (Rock of Ages) and Time Inc. Productions.

Per the series’ official description, Home takes viewers inside the world’s most extraordinary homes and unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them.

Matt Weaver

Tynauer (Valentino: the Last Emperor) and Reeser executive produce for Altimeter Films, along with Weaver, and Ian Orefice and Bruce Gersh from Time Inc. Productions and Joe Poulin, CEO of Luxury Retreats. Tyrnauer also directs.

Home marks the first docuseries ordered by Apple’s recently formed worldwide video programming division under Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg. It follows three scripted series pickups, a morning show drama, executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; Amazing Stories, a reimagining of the anthology from Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller; and a Ronald D. Moore space drama.

Altimeter Films’ upcoming projects include Studio 54, the story behind the legendary nightclub; Don’t Mess with Roy Cohn, about the Svengali behind Joseph McCarthy and Donald Trump; and Once Upon a Time in Beverly Hills, which Tyrnauer will direct for HBO based on his Vanity Fair article.

Weaver was nominated for five Tony Awards for Rock of Ages, including Best Musical. Weaver also executive produced feature Jiro Dreams of Sushi and the Chefs Table web series which was released on Netflix.