Tucked away in the Hollywood hills, Apple created a makeshift production studio where it worked side-by-side with aspiring filmmakers to help them realize their visions.

Apple selected three teams of young filmmakers for a month-long workshop that connected the students with Apple’s professionals with creative talent. Students got to lay their hands on professional-grade moviemaking tools, including Apple’s MacBook Pro and Final Cut Pro X editing software and a RED Raven camera for shooting.

The Los Angeles-based independent filmmaking collective We Make Movies provided post-production supervision, while established filmmakers Sean Parker, director of the critically acclaimed The Florida Project, and documentary filmmaker T.J. Martin, and producer Aaron Kaufman, stopped by to offer insights.

The final three student projects are are available now on Apple’s Newsroom site.

They are The Box, in which a boy slips inside a cardboard box and finds himself transported to other realms; the documentary La Buena Muerte, which examines mortality and family bonds surrounding the Mexican holiday the Day of the Dead, and The Dancer, which tells a personal story about a dancer confronting the after-life.