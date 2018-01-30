Only in the Ant-Man universe could a kitty-cat Pez dispenser be some sort of weapon of mass destruction. This new trailer for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp debuted on today’s Good Morning America, and the clip certainly toys with the old saw about size mattering, or not.

Ant Man and the Wasp is the new chapter featuring shrinkable heroes. Arriving in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang, aka, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father.

As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

“Hold on, you gave her wings?” a surprised Scott says to Doc Hank when first laying eyes on the Wasp in action. “So I take it you didn’t have that tech available for me?”

“No, we did,” says Pym. Sting!

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed and in addition to Rudd, Lilly, and Douglas also stars Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne.

Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits U.S. theaters on July 6. Take a look at the trailer above, and check out the new poster here: