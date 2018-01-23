This just in: Sony’s Anne Hathaway Barbie movie is moving from this summer, Aug. 8 to May 8, 2020.

We’ve been hearing that the Culver City studio was going to move Barbie for quite some time. Alethea Jones directs and Lindsey Beer, Jenny Bicks, Kim Caramele, Diablo Cody, Bert V. Royal and Hilary Winston all have writings credits on the pic. We hear that the script is still being worked on and that those behind the pic want to get this popular Mattel toy franchise right.

Currently, no other major studio titles are scheduled during the second weekend of May 2020, but Barbie, of course, will follow a Disney/Marvel title that traditionally kicks off summer.

Meanwhile Director X’s Superfly reboot written by Alex Tse starring Jason Mitchell, Andrea Londo, and Trevor Jackson is getting a summer release date this year of June 15. Superfly will counterprogram Disney/Pixar’s multi-quad The Incredibles 2 and Warner Bros/New Line’s comedy Tag.

Sony’s schedule has also dated a new untitled Phil Lord and Chris Miller-produced animated feature for February 7, 2020. The studio has also shuffled a couple of more release dates on their schedule. The Girl in the Spider’s Web has moved from its October release date to November 9 while Slender Man has been pushed to August 24 from its original May release date. The Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Holmes and Watson will now open closer to Christmas on December 21 rather than its previously announced November date. The upcoming horror Cadaver is now listed as TBD.