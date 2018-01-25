UPDATE: Another Sundance deal in the books. Annapurna has confirmed that it closed a deal with Endeavor Content for Sorry To Bother You, which Deadline scooped a couple hours ago. Said the excited distributor: “We fucking love this movie.” More confirmation details at the bottom of this post.

EARLIER EXCLUSIVE, 11:32 AM: Films are really moving today at the Sundance Film Festival. Annapurna is in negotiations on Sorry to Bother You, the Boots Riley-directed pic that premiered Saturday.

Annapurna

Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) is a 30-something telemarketer with self-esteem issues who discovers a magical selling power living inside of him. Suddenly he’s rising up the ranks to the elite team of his company, which sells heinous products and services. The upswing in Cassius’s career raises serious red flags with his brilliant girlfriend, Detroit (Tessa Thompson), a sign-twirling gallery artist who is secretly a part of a Banksy-style collective called Left Eye. But the unimaginable hits the fan when Cassius meets the company’s cocaine-snorting, orgy-hosting, obnoxious and relentlessly optimistic CEO Steve Lift (Armie Hammer).

Endeavor Content is selling this one, and it sounds close.

Some boiler plate info from Annapurna. Writer/Director: Boots Riley. Cast: Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Jermaine Fowler, David Cross, Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, Danny Glover, Steven Yeun, Omari Hardwick. Produced by: Significant Productions. Co-financed by MNM Creative, MACRO and Cinereach. Producers: Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Charles D. King, George Rush, Jonathan Duffy, Kelly Williams. Executive Producers: Michael Y. Chow, Michael K. Shen, Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Philipp Engelhorn, Caroline Kaplan, Gus Deardoff.

Logline: In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, which propels him into a macabre universe. One of the most discussed and critically acclaimed films of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Sorry To Bother You sold in a competitive low-mid seven-figure deal with worldwide rights.

Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Chris Corabi on behalf of Annapurna Pictures.

Boots Riley is represented by Jonathan Gardner at Cohen Gardner LLP.