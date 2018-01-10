Michael Pavlic, previously President of World Wide Creative Advertising at Sony Pictures, has been named President of Creative Advertising at Annapurna. He will oversee all advertising materials for the distributor’s titles as well as on upcoming MGM films through their joint distribution venture.

Annapurna

At Sony, Pavlic worked often with Annapurna on campaigns for films including Zero Dark Thirty, American Hustle and Sausage Party, and with MGM on 22 Jump Street and The Magnificent Seven. He also led campaigns for Moneyball, The Shallows and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Pavlic will report to Annapurna’s President of Marketing David Kaminow, another Sony alum.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike to the Annapurna family,” Kaminow said. “Mike and I worked together for years at Sony where I was able witness his intrinsic dedication, intelligence, and kindness firsthand. Those qualities, along with his incredible eye and ingenuity with creative ad campaigns, make him one of the best in the business, and I am looking forward to working alongside him once again.”

In October, Annapurna and MGM formed a joint venture for theatrical distribution in the U.S. With MGM moving back into distribution, a move that will lead to them teaming to distribute the next James Bond film.

Other pics in Annapurna’s pipeline for 2018 include Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney movie, Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers.