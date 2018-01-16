Ann Curry will sit with CBS This Morning tomorrow for her first TV interview since her 2015 exit from NBC’s Today. The news comes as Curry re-emerges with a new PBS series We’ll Meet Again, and also after her former Today co-host Matt Lauer was fired in November amid sexual misconduct claims.

CBS said Curry will discuss upcoming PBS show, Lauer and the #MeToo movement.

Curry is also the subject of a People exclusive that hits newsstands Friday, which the magazine touted earlier today will touch on those topics as well as her messy Today anchor exit in June 2012.

“It hurt like hell,” she told People. “It hurt so much, but I learned a lot about myself. I can say I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve been honest and true. I’ve tried to stay pure. I’ve tried to not respond in a knee-jerk manner, and I’ve stayed very close to who I am. So it hurt, but I’m also proud of myself.”

We’ll Meet Again, a six-part series that explores some of history’s most dramatic events from across the globe through the personal stories of those who experienced them, premieres January 23.