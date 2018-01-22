Wellesley Wild (Family Guy, Ted, Ted 2) has been tapped as executive producer and showrunner of Animaniacs, a rebooted version of the Peabody and Emmy-winning cartoon, which recently received a two-season straight-to-series order at Hulu, with original series EP Steven Spielberg returning as executive producer, for premiere in 2020.

Co-produced by Amblin TV and Warner Bros. Animation, the new Animaniacs centers on Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot — three inseparable, irascible siblings who have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground. Fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to make appearances in each episode.

Wild executive produces alongside Spielberg as well as Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

Wild is coming off a long stint as a close collaborator of Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane. That includes an 8-year run as a writer-producer on Fox’s animated hit Family Guy. Wild also co-wrote with MacFarlane and Alec Sulkin the two Ted movies and co-created with Sulkin the MacFarlane-produced Fox comedy series Dads.

Wild, repped by UTA, Management 360 and HJTH, most recently served as co-executive producer on MacFarlane’s latest Fox series, The Orville, which has been renewed for a second season.

The original Animaniacs made its television debut in 1993 and went on to become one of the most popular animated series for children. Since its premiere, the series has launched spin-offs and characters including Pinky and the Brain, and has set the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards in the field of Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for any animated series, winning three times. The series also amassed a large adult-fan following.