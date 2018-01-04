Yakko, Wakko and Dot are coming back. A rebooted version of the Peabody and Emmy-winning cartoon Animaniacs has gotten a two-season straight-to-series order at Hulu, with original series EP Steven Spielberg returning as executive producer, for premiere in 2020.

Co-produced by Amblin TV and Warner Bros. Animation, the new Animaniacs centers on Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot — three inseparable, irascible siblings who have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground. Fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to make appearances in each episode.

In addition, Hulu and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution inked a new pact that makes Hulu the exclusive streaming home to the complete library of all 99 episodes of the original Animaniacs, as well as Pinky and the Brain, the subsequent Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain, and the complete Tiny Toon Adventures collection. All are available for streaming beginning today on Hulu.

Spielberg executive produces Animaniacs with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. The deal marks Hulu’s first original series for families.

“We cannot wait to work with Steven Spielberg and the entire Amblin and Warner Bros. teams to bring more sketches, catchphrases, songs and laughs from the Animaniacs to kids and adults everywhere,” said Craig Erwich, SVP of Content, Hulu. “Now one of the most beloved, inventive and funny animated franchises in history, Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu. This marks yet another big move for us as we continue our efforts to be the #1 streaming destination for premium animated content.”

“I am so pleased and proud that Animaniacs will have a home at Hulu,” said Spielberg. “Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of Animaniacs and Tiny Toon Adventures episodes are included in the deal.”

The original Animaniacs made its television debut in 1993 and went on to become one of the most popular animated series for children. Since its premiere, the series has launched spin-offs and characters including Pinky and the Brain, and has set the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards in the field of Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for any animated series, winning three times. The series also amassed a large adult-fan following.

“Yakko, Wakko and Dot have been waiting impatiently inside the water tower, and now their hilarious brand of animated chaos will be unleashed — again! We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Amblin and Hulu for new episodes of Animaniacs, filled with endless laughs — and ongoing plots for world domination by Pinky and the Brain,” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series. “Parents who grew up with the cartoon now have new episodes to share with their own families.”

Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.