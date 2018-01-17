The American Society of Cinematographers will present Angelina Jolie with the group’s 2018 ASC Board of Governors Award at the 32nd annual ASC Awards, set for February 17 at Hollywood & Highland’s Ray Dolby Ballroom. Her fourth film as director, Netflix’s First They Killed My Father, is Cambodia’s Oscar entry and has already received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations this awards season.

The Board of Governors Award — the only non-cinematographer honor handed out by the group — is given to individuals whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema, and for filmmakers who have been champions for directors of photography and the visual art form.

“Angelina Jolie sets a high standard,” ASC president Kees van Oostrum said in announcing the award today. “She is a true artist, with a strong vision and collaborative spirit. She has also entertained us through her work, but more importantly has brought significant social issues to our attention. For her wide-ranging accomplishments, we are honored to present her with our Board of Governors Award.”

Previous recipients of the honor include Ridley Scott, Barbra Streisand, Harrison Ford, Julia Roberts, Christopher Nolan, Warren Beatty, Francis Ford Coppola, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Ron Howard, Sydney Pollack, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.