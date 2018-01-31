Andy Serkis has been selected to receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award next month at the Publicists Awards. The honor will be presented during the International Cinematographers Guild’s annual lunch gala March 2 at the Beverly Hilton.

Serkis had a busy year starring in War for the Planet of the Apes, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the upcoming Black Panther. He also made his directorial debut with Breathe, and he’s directing the Jungle Book movie Mowgli for Warner Bros. The Publicists award is bestowed in honor of one’s unique contribution to the art of movies.

The 55th annual Publicists Awards ceremony is also recognizing Betty White with its Lifetime Achievement Award and the Hollywood Foreign Press to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes. Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. is among the nominees for the guild’s annual Press Award.