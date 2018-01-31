Andréa Grau has been appointed Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Affairs for TIFF, the organization behind the Toronto Film Festival. The appointment was announced today by Piers Handling, Director & CEO of TIFF.

Effective February 5, Grau will lead TIFF’s in-house agency, Dept. 30, comprised of the Communications, Marketing, Digital, Creative and Editorial teams. She will be part of TIFF Senior Management, providing leadership and guidance for the organization.

Grau will report to Michèle Maheux, Executive Director and COO.

“Andréa has been a part of this organization in some capacity for the past 23 years,” said Piers Handling, Director & CEO of TIFF. “She first entered as an intern fresh out of university, later returned to run the Communications department, and now comes back in a much larger leadership role to help us navigate the changing PR landscape. The industry and media relationships that she has developed over the years are impeccable.”