EXCLUSIVE: Four Weddings And A Funeral star Andie MacDowell is the latest high-profile Hollywood actor to join BBC comedy Cuckoo. I hear that MacDowell, who most recently starred in NBC comedy Trial and Error with John Lithgow, is boarding the comedy, which airs on online channel BBC Three, as Ivy.

MacDowell becomes the latest U.S. star to feature in the Roughcut Television-produced series following appearances by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Twilight’s Taylor Lautner.

The series, which also features British stars including Greg Davies, Helen Baxendale, who played Emily in Friends, and Outnumbered’s Tyger Drew-Honey, was handed a bumper two-series commission in 2016. The show, which was created by Robin French and Kieron Quirke, tells the story of a UK family when a series of interlopers, U.S hippie Dale, played by Samberg and a lovechild played by Lautner, cause chaos. It currently airs worldwide on Netflix.

Elsewhere, MacDowell is starring in Netflix’s forthcoming comedy feature The Last Laugh, alongside Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss, in which she plays Doris Montgomery in the Greg Pritikin-directed film. She also just completed production on Hallmark movie The Beach House, an adaptation of Mary Alice Monroe’s relationship novel co-starring Minka Kelly and exec produced by MacDowell. Recent film roles include Joseph Kosinski’s firefighter drama Only The Brave, alongside Josh Brolin, and Russell Harbaugh’s indie feature Love After Love, alongside Chris O’Dowd.

Andie is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.